FCT poll: Wike’s intervention sees PDP candidate step down for APC

The Peoples Democratic Party chairmanship candidate for the Bwari Area Council election, Julius Adamu, has withdrawn from the race in favour of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Joshua Musa, in a move that has raised eyebrows across the Federal Capital Territory political landscape.

The stand-down, marked by a show of supporters and political heavyweights, took place on Wednesday in Bwari, where FCT Minister Nyesom Wike was present.

A video of the event shared by Agbagyisha TV on Facebook captured the moment Adamu publicly declared he would no longer contest the chairmanship seat and urged his supporters to back the APC candidate.

Addressing the crowd, Wike said, “We have agreed that he will stand down for Joshua.”

Adamu, in his remarks, described the decision as born out of “deep consultation” with Wike and stressed that he and Musa were “brothers”, adding that it would “not be nice for two brothers to kill themselves over one business.”

“As such, I have relinquished my support to Honourable Joshua. And I want to urge you all to support him to become chairman of Bwari Area Council,” he stated.

The February 21, 2026 FCT Area Council elections will see voters in the six councils (Abuja Municipal Area Council, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Abaji and Kwali) elect chairmen and councillors.

The Independent National Electoral Commission fixed the date after campaigns officially began in September 2025 and ran until February 19.

The elections will decide 68 positions, including six chairmen and 62 councillorship seats across the territory.

The Bwari contest had drawn significant interest as both the PDP and APC sought to control the council.

Days ago, the Supreme Court affirmed Musa as the valid APC chairmanship candidate after legal wrangling and a challenge at the appeal level.

Wike’s involvement in what appeared to be a cross-party negotiation is consistent with his high-profile role in FCT politics since his appointment as minister in 2023.

The former Rivers State governor and long-time stalwart of the PDP has frequently found himself at odds with elements of his own party while offering open support for ruling party projects and candidates.

Although still officially a PDP member, Wike has publicly argued that mass defections from PDP to APC vindicate his stance that the opposition party is struggling with internal challenges.

