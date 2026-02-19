34.8 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
FCT poll: NRC reschedules Abuja-Kaduna train service

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Ahead of Saturday, 21 February 2026, FCT council elections, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has rescheduled the Abuja-Kaduna train service.

This was contained in a statement signed by NRC’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) wishes to inform the general public and our esteemed passengers that there will be a slight adjustment to the outbound train schedule from Abuja to Kaduna on Saturday, 21 February 2026, due to the FCT Council Elections.

“Accordingly, the outbound train will now depart at 7:30 am.

“The inbound service from Kaduna to Abuja remains unchanged and will depart at 2:30 pm as scheduled.

“Passengers are kindly advised to arrive at the station early before the commencement of the restriction of movement.

“Normal train services will resume on Sunday.

“The Corporation regrets any inconvenience this adjustment may cause.”

 

