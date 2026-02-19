Cornerstone Insurance unveils digital-first learning academy

Cornerstone Insurance Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost insurance companies has continued to expand the scope of its relevance in Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape beyond its core insurance business. The recent is the company’s launching of what it described as a digital-first learning and development platform designed to strengthen talent growth across the organisation.

Cornerstone Insurance Plc recently partnered with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative to “Show Love with Insurance” by providing hot meals to 500 delighted students across three low-cost private schools in Agege, reinforcing its commitment to compassion and meaningful community impact. In the spirit of love and the Valentine season, the beneficiary schools were De Royal School and Al-Huda Schools, both in Papa Ashaffa, Agege, as well as Debby & Frank Schools in Morikaz, Agege.

This heartfelt initiative, part of the EduFood program, directly tackles the harsh realities many Nigerian families face by providing nutritious meals to pupils in underserved areas. The program is designed to curb school absenteeism, boost enrolment, enhance concentration and academic performance, and ease the daily financial burden on parents and caregivers who often struggle to put lunch on the table for their little ones.

The company’s launching of what it described as a digital-first learning and development platform designed to strengthen talent growth across the organisation marks a key milestone in Cornerstone Insurance’s long-term human capital strategy, reinforcing its commitment to continuous learning and sustainable performance. The academy integrates digital learning platforms with purpose-built physical training facilities. While the digital platform is already live, the upcoming physical academy will further enhance inperson and hybrid learning experiences

Developed by the Human Capital team, the Learning Management System (LMS) serves as the academy’s virtual classroom and is now accessible to employees across the Group;https://academy.cornerstone.com.ng/.

A dedicated mobile application is also ready for deployment, alongside a fully functional academy website, ensuring seamless access to learning resources anytime and anywhere;https://app.cornerstone.com.ng/academy/index.html.

Speaking at the launch, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Alangbo, described the academy as a strategic investment in people and the future of the insurance industry. He noted that it reflects the company’s commitment to building a future-ready workforce and embedding a culture of continuous learning aligned with its long-term growth ambitions.

In the short term, the academy focuses on structured capability development across the Group. Over the long term, it is positioned to evolve into a leading learning and knowledge hub for the insurance and financial services sector in Nigeria and across Africa.