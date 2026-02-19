25.3 C
Lagos
February 19, 2026
Trending now

Motorists kick as Delta rolls out plate-detect cameras

Budget Defence before House of Reps Committee on Finance held in Abuja

Committee’s 2026 budget defence with stakeholders held in Abuja

Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria: reform, responsibility, renewal, sustainable growth – Wike

Tayo Folorunsho’s vision for a safer Nigeria takes center stage at you…

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates trust board Fund for Lagos sports

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 19, 2026

Tinubu signs executive order for direct remittance of oil and gas revenues…

Okpebholo pledges inclusive governance, assures Owan People of fair representation

NCDC makes boast, says 86% of states now have functional public health…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Committee’s 2026 budget defence with stakeholders held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo04

L-R… Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Justice, Barr. Sunday Omeha; Chairman of the Committee, Hon Olumide Babatunde Oshoba, and Clerk of the Committee, Ikah Florence N., during the Committee’s 2026 budget defense with stakeholders at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L-R… Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Justice, Barr. Sunday Omeha and  Chairman of the Committee, Hon Olumide Babatunde Oshoba, during the Committee’s 2026 budget defense with stakeholders at the National Assembly in Abuja…PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 23, 2025

Editor

Press briefing on Treaties , Agreement Investigative Hearing by members House Committee on Treaties, Protocols , Agreement held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Official Inauguration member of Nat’l Assembly Ad-hoc Committee on investigation ,appraisal of Fed Govt benefit from concessionaire , NPA -Operated Ports held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO