Coincidence of Ramadan, Lent is God’s design for Nigeria, says Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has celebrated with Christians and Muslims on the commencement of this year’s Lenten and Ramadan fasting season.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, greets Christians and Muslims for Lent and Ramadan, urging them to use the fasting period to seek the face of God in prayers.

The Governor enjoins Nigerians and Lagosians in particular to be more steadfast in prayers to God against many untoward occurrences in the country and seek the advancement of our shared peace and prosperity.

He said: “I congratulate Lagosians and Nigerians, especially Christians and Muslims, for the celebration of this year’s Lent and Ramadan. The fasting period is very significant to Christian and Muslim faithful across the world. It teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers and total submission to the will of God.

“I believe strongly that the start of these two major religions’ activities on the same day is not a mere coincidence but God’s design for our nation and the entire world for peace and stability.

“Lent and Ramadan are important seasons in the Christian and Islamic calendars. It is a period when the adherents are expected to fast and seek God’s intervention in the affairs of man. The season teaches us the significance of abstinence for the sake of seeking God’s grace, mercy and forgiveness.

“As we join the rest of the world in observing this year’s Lent and Ramadan, I enjoin Lagosians and Nigerians, especially Christians and Muslims, to be more steadfast in prayers to God against any forms of evil occurrences in our land.

“Let us be good to one another. We should be tolerant and be of good behaviour to one another. Let us continue to offer prayers for continued peace, unity and stability in Lagos and Nigeria at large.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2