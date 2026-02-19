CJN to new judges: See your appointments as acceptance of burden of impartiality, discipline

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on Wednesday told the newly appointed Federal High Court judges that their appointment to the bench was an acceptance of a burden of impartiality, discipline, and unwavering fidelity to the constitution.

Swearing in the judges, Kekere-Ekun warned:” your appointment to the bench is not an elevation of status alone but the acceptance of a burden of impartiality, restraint, discipline, and unwavering fidelity to the constitution.

“They will influence markets, institutions, public confidence, and, in many instances, the stability of governance itself.

“Today, you have taken the oath of allegiance prescribed by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and with those solemn words, you have assumed not merely an office, but a sacred constitutional trust.

“From this moment, you cease to belong wholly to yourselves; you belong, in a profound sense, to the law, to your conscience, and to the Nigerian people.’’

She noted that the federal high court occupies a pivotal place in the judicial architecture and exercises jurisdiction over matters that directly shape the economic, political, and regulatory life of the Nation.

“The Judiciary must not only be impartial; it must be seen to be composed of men and women whose emergence inspires trust.

“Your presence here today is the outcome of a deliberate effort to elevate standards and insulate appointments from improper influence, you must, therefore, justify that confidence.

She frowned at what she described as a troubling pattern of broad, sweeping attacks against the Judiciary in recent times.

“It has become fashionable in some quarters to deploy blanket allegations of corruption against the institution as a whole.

“While constructive criticism is legitimate in a constitutional democracy, indiscriminate denunciation is neither fair nor responsible, such sweeping generalisations wound deeply.

“They do not merely criticise decisions; they cast aspersions on the integrity of men and women who have lived honourably, laboured faithfully, and discharged their duties with unblemished records.’’

She noted that when corruption is alleged without specificity, without evidence, and without recourse to established complaint mechanisms, the damage is collective.

“It erodes public trust, weakens institutional authority, and unjustly stains reputations built over decades of sacrifice. A judge who has served with integrity should not be made to stand under a cloud created by reckless rhetoric.

The CJN noted that although the judiciary does not claim infallibility but assured that where misconduct is established, it will be addressed firmly and transparently.

The National Judicial Council, she said, remains vigilant and will not hesitate to discipline any Judicial officer found wanting as accountability is indispensable to judicial independence.

She said independence itself must be protected from careless assault. Criticism must be responsible. Allegations must be evidence-based.

“Institutions must not be casually delegitimised, for when confidence in the courts collapses, the rule of law itself is imperiled,’’ she added.

She urged the judges not to allow either praise or criticism to distract them from their constitutional duty.

“My Lords, you now enter this environment, one of heightened scrutiny, instantaneous commentary, and amplified public opinion. Your judgments must speak with clarity.

“Your conduct must be above reproach, your courtrooms must be orderly, be disciplined and punctual as justice delayed through indolence or poor case management is justice denied.

“Approach every sitting with the confidence that comes from disciplined study and mastery of your case files.

“Let your judgments reflect clarity of thought and expression; let your ears remain patient to all sides; and when called upon to decide, do so with principled courage.’’

She also reminded them that they have entered the environment of heightened scrutiny, instantaneous commentary, and amplified public opinion.

“You must therefore resist every subtle pressure, be it social, political, financial, or relational.

“The temptation may not always come in dramatic form; sometimes it comes clothed in familiarity, influence, or convenience.

“Guard your independence jealously, maintain measured distance from entanglements that could compromise perception and remember always that perception, in judicial life, is almost as powerful as reality.’’

Kekere-Ekun noted that the nation expects efficiency, coherence, and integrity at all times from judicial officers and a modern judiciary must combine principle with innovation.

“The Federal High Court stands at a critical moment in our national life, its docket is expanding in complexity and sensitivity.

She urged the judges to embrace continuing judicial education, to master evolving areas of law, to adopt modern case management techniques, and to support ongoing digitisation efforts within the court.’

She added that the appointment of the judges followed one of the most rigorous, transparent, and technology-enhanced selection processes ever undertaken in the history of judicial appointments in this country.’

