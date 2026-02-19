34.8 C
Lagos
February 19, 2026
Trending now

Former UBA chairman, Chief Israel Ogbue dies at 99

National Security, Intelligence Agency 2026 Budget Defence held at Nat’l Assembly in…

Rev. Robertson III takes helm as Chief of Staff to UKA’s Prime…

Chinedu Ogah, briefs House Press Corps on alleged genocide against Gov Francis…

Motorists kick as Delta rolls out plate-detect cameras

Budget Defence before House of Reps Committee on Finance held in Abuja

Committee’s 2026 budget defence with stakeholders held in Abuja

Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria: reform, responsibility, renewal, sustainable growth – Wike

Tayo Folorunsho’s vision for a safer Nigeria takes center stage at you…

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates trust board Fund for Lagos sports

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Chinedu Ogah, briefs House Press Corps on alleged genocide against Gov Francis Nwifuru by Mrs Joy Idam

by Peter Anayo05

Member representing Ikwo/Eza Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Chinedu Ogah, briefing the House Press Corps on alleged genocide against Governor Francis Nwifuru by Mrs Joy Idam, at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

MTI receives Best Customer Service Market Research Agency awards

Peter Anayo

Free Cervical Cancer Screening: Hon Okey Joe Foundation partners My Body My Asset Foundation

Peter Anayo

One –day Public Hearing on 16 Health Related Bill , by members House of Rep, Committee on Health Institutions held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO