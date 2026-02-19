APC wards congresses: 19 B/Ladi Legislatures stage protest, demands process review for inclusivity

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Sequel to the ongoing 2026 nationwide wards congresses of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), the 19 councillors in Barkin-Ladi local government area of Plateau State has staged a protest demanding total review of the process for the sake of inclusivity.

Members of the Barkin-Ladi Legislative arm who raised alarm said they were excluded from a meeting and committees set up for the 2026 APC ward congresses despite being leaders of their various wards.

These, according to the councillors violates a 50/50 sharing formula agreement for principal officers and 60/40 for non-principal officers reached between Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the APC legacy group.

Leader of Barkin-Ladi Legislative Council, Hon. Markus Yakubu Gyang who spoke to newsmen alongside other Legislatures confirmed they submitted a letter of complaint to the chairman APC collation committee Barkin-Ladi and other authority concerned.

“We have learned with dismay that there was a meeting conveyed in Barkin-Ladi on Monday being the 16/2/2026, in preparatory to the ongoing congresses but unfortunately the entire legislative council, councillors of the LGA who are the representatives of the various wards were not informed of the said meeting.

“And in the said meeting, various committee were constituted and none of the councillor was represented in the committee.

“It is also disheartening that the submission of the results of the various wards congresses that are ongoing which is supposed to be done by the councillors, is currently handled by different people from our respective wards”, Gyang stated.

The leader of the Legislative council further revealed that the councillors were being treated as if they were not bonafide members of the APC despite aligning with the Governor which happened to join the APC in other to add value to the party.

“We want to used this medium to register our dissatisfaction, and we strongly call on all authorities that the whole process should be reviewed. That is our stand.

“We are supposed to have communication from the party and we didn’t receive any and the executive chairman of the local government who happens to be our principal in this journey has not called us to brief us on what the congress entails being the leaders of our various wards.

“We don’t know the names of those working in committee from our various wards because we’re not part of the meeting.

“Our people are not completely represented because we’re not part of the meeting, and felt there is no other time to table our complaints than now so that it can take care of”, he added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2