EducationNews

Again Taraba ASUU-TSU resumes indefinite strike

by Editor08

 

… Blames action on govt failure to implement agreement reached with union last year

By Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

 

The Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU, Taraba State University TSU Branch has resumed it’s previously suspended comprehensive and indefinite strike action.

 

A statement signed by the Chairperson, Dr. Garba Mbave Joshua issue to Journalists in Jalingo, said that the action follows the failure of the Taraba State Government to implement the terms of the agreement reached with the Union on 17th day January, 2025.

 

“The strike was earlier suspended in good faith to take concrete and verifiable steps toward fulfilling its obligations.

 

“After careful review of the situation, the Congress of ASSU – TSU on 18th February 2026 resolved that the continued neglect of these longstanding issue leaves the Union with no alternative but to resume the suspended strike.

 

According to the statement, reasons for the resumption of the strike include, Absence of functional pension scheme for the University, Failure to pay the backlog of outstanding salaries owed to its members, Inability of the state government to settle accumulated Earned Academic Allowances EAA and the implementation of the newly negotiated ASSU –  FGN agreement of 2025.

 

“Those issues have persisted for an extended period and have severely affected staff welfare, morale and the overall functioning of the University system.

 

“ASUU -TSU wishes to emphasize that this action is a last resort, taken only after sustained dialogue and the government’s failure to honour its commitment, the Union remains open to constructive engagement – the statement concluded.

