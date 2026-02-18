We split 55.6KM Iwo/Osogbo/Ibadan road for three contractors to ensure speedy completion – Osun Govt

..as residents laud Adeleke over 3.6km Iwo dual carriageway

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

In a bid to accelerate the completion and ease transport challenges between Osun and Oyo states, the Osun State Government has disclosed that it has split the 55.6km Iwo/Osogbo/Ibadan road project among three contractors.

This is just as residents of Iwo commended the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke over the construction of the 3.6-kilometre dual carriageway in the town and ongoing infrastructural interventions across the ancient city.

Addressing newsmen during an on-site inspection of the ongoing 3.6KM dual carriage way in Iwo, Osun State, the Director of Highways, Engr. Moruf Ojebode, said the move was intended to speed up implementation, enhance connectivity, and boost economic activity along the expressway corridors.

He said, “the 55.6KM project has been divided into three and has been awarded to three contractors namely; Pecular Ultimate Concerns, Kimzee Global Resources and A’skorg Integrated Service Limited.

The contractors will be mobilised this month and the work will commence on the road.”

He added that, “This administration awarded 3.6KM dual carriage way from Odo-Ori market to Oja-Oba to Post office.

From Oja Oba we have the spot that leads to Oluwo’s palace; this is phase one of the project in Iwo.

We have a second phase which has not commenced, that is from Post office to Adeeke, Iwo/Ibadan road but the phase one, the success we have on the road is 50%, the drainage has been completed, we have the walkway and the median that are ongoing.

“We have internal roads that has been completed in Iwo which are Ansarudeen to Puti road, Fesu Agbowo road, Post office to Oke-Ifa, Army junction to Jagun Ode road, and Junction Osogbo to Oke-Ola road.

These roads are added to dual carriageway, this administration will set a pace for the dual carriageway in Iwo too.”

Commending Adeleke’s infrastructural drive, the Chairman of Iwo Board of Trustees, Prof Lai Olurode, disclosed that, “As the president of the Iwo Board of Trustees, we have had occasions to engage the governor.

This was to appreciate him for the good job that he is doing in Iwo, even though we expected him to have done more in Iwo, but he’s constructing dual carriages way, the first of its kind in the Iwo local government.

“Though in terms of length, it’s just a 3.6 kilometer road from Odori to Adeke, the Adeke portion is yet to be implemented, but we believe that this is the first phase, and that the other phase will be commenced and will be completed before election time. So, what are the fallouts of these massive road projects?

First of all, I want to once again appeal to the good people of Iwo, whose properties, which runs into billions of Naira, had to give way for the massive road project.”

Also, the Iyaloja of Iwo land, Chief Mujidat Sarumi, said the ongoing road project, when completed will improve the economic activities of the community.

“This project is a very laudable one, it is opening our economy to diverse community. I want to urge our people to vote for Adeleke for a second term in office, this will make him do more for us in Iwo.”

A resident, Mrs Taofeekat Iris implored the contractor handling the project to speed up work so that economic activities can pick up on time along the corridor.

A member of the National Union Road Transport Worker (NURTW), Kamoru. Ashafa, said the road will go make it easy for them and reduce the cost of repair of their vehicles when completed, saying, “this road is like a village road before and it makes our vehicles spoil due to its deplorable state, but I am sure it will be things of the past.”