We Lost Ijaw Cultural Icon In Mitin, Says Gov Diri

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has described Chief Tamaraumieyefa Mitin as a great and worthy ambassador of the Ijaw cultural heritage.

He also said the late Regent of Oporomor Kingdom, which cuts across communities in Ekeremor local government area in Bayelsa State and their kith in Delta State, had a legacy of fostering social cohesion among the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

Senator Diri stated this on Tuesday at the service of songs held in honour of Chief Mitin at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall in Yenagoa.

In his tribute, Senator Diri said the deceased passionately promoted Ijaw cultural values and became prominent during the administration of former Governor Seriake Dickson when he was engaged as one of the focal persons to revive the Ijaw language through the state-owned radio station, Radio Bayelsa.

According to him, Mitin’s passing was a personal loss as he was a friend and brother and one of those instrumental in ensuring that the Ijaw language and tradition did not go into extinction.

Also describing him as a man of wisdom, the Bayelsa helmsman noted that although he did not have the opportunity of tertiary education, he had the foresight to train his children to become graduates.

He equally recalled how the late traditionalist was a source of inspiration to him and many others who crossed his path during their days in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and encouraged his family members to remain united in order to sustain his legacies.

“Chief Mitin was someone who loved Ijaw ethnic nationality without reservation. He loved his community, Ndoro, his local government and clan.

“In a bid to prevent our culture and tradition from going into extinction, Senator Seriake Dickson’s administration engaged Chief Mitin as one of the focal persons promoting our heritage on Radio Bayelsa and when l assumed office as governor, my administration appointed him to continue the task.

“I advise the wives, children and the entire Mitin family to remain united regardless of your maternal backgrounds. There is always strength in unity and do not allow anything to set you apart.”

On behalf of the government and people of the state, Diri extended condolences to the family, the Ndoro community and Ekeremor local government area, and prayed for his soul to rest in the bosom of the Lord.

Paying tribute, a former Burutu Federal Constituency representative in the House of Representatives, Hon. Frank Enekorogha, stated that Mitin was very sociable and related well with people irrespective of their age.

Hon. Enekorogha said the late regent meant so many things to many people, adding that his community and the entire Ekeremor council and Oporomor kingdom would miss him.

Also, in his goodwill message, Mr Sardauna Orubiri said Mitin took Ndoro community to greater heights through his activities in business, politics and social life, and expressed gratitude to all for honouring his memory.

In his tribute on behalf of his family, Mr. Famous Daunemugha said Mitin’s demise created a huge vacuum that would be difficult to fill in the family.

He thanked Governor Diri, government officials as well as sympathizers from all walks of life for identifying with the family in their moment of grief.

In an exhortation, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religion, Rev. Godspower Asingba, implored those alive to see his death as a reminder of the legacy they would bequeath to their own family when they depart.

Rev. Asingba urged the people to turn a new leaf and emulate the shining example of the late regent, who not only positively impacted his family but also friends and all who knew him.

Chief Mitin, who died on June 30, 2025 aged 76, is survived by five wives and 34 children, including Hon. Living Mitin, the Bayelsa House of Assembly member representing Ekeremor Constituency 2.