UKA unveils Three-Tier ATC platform as Monarch announces $10bn Gold-Backed Milestone

Emperor Nobilis Prof Solomon Winning declares global recognition of ATC ecosystem, urges citizens and partners to embrace unified digital, crypto and gold-backed financial structure

The Reigning Monarch of the United Kingdom of Atlantis (UKA), Emperor Nobilis Prof Solomon Winning, has formally announced what he described as a historic milestone in the financial evolution of the Atlantis nation and empire worldwide, the consolidation and global recognition of the ATC financial ecosystem backed by a $10 billion gold reserve.

In a voice message released from the Office of the Throne, the Monarch expressed gratitude to God and to citizens and partners across the globe for what he termed a “defining achievement” in the journey of the United Kingdom of Atlantis.

According to him, the ATC asset structure, supported by a $10 billion gold-backed certificate, has now been positioned among the world’s leading capitalisation financial platforms, ranking number 12 globally.

“We appreciate God for the milestone achieved of our 10 billion gold-backed certificates of ATC assets. We are delighted to inform our esteemed citizens, partners, viewers and friends all over the world that ATC has come to stay,” the Monarch declared.

Three Distinct but Interconnected ATC Platforms

Emperor Winning explained that the UKA Government and the Atlantis nation have officially released three integrated ATC platforms to the general public. He emphasised that while each platform serves a distinct purpose, they are structured to interact seamlessly for effective management, business transactions and global trading operations.

1.ATC Digital (Government Platform)

The first platform, known as ATC Digital, is the official government-backed digital transaction system. It is designed to facilitate digital financial operations within the UKA ecosystem and serve as the administrative and transactional backbone of the nation’s digital economy.

The Monarch described it as the formally recognised digital framework governed directly by the government under the Throne.

ATC Gold Version (Business and Trade Platform). The second platform, referred to as the ATC Gold Version, is primarily tailored for business trade, commercial exchange and transactional fluidity. It is structured to enhance business-to-business engagement, exchangeability and broader economic interaction.

“This version is mainly for business trade, business exchange and commercial transactions,” he clarified.

ATC Crown Coin (Crypto and Visitor Platform)

The third platform, known as the ATC Crown Coin, represents the Atlantis Crown Coin and is linked to what the monarch described as the Atlantean Bank Gold structure. This version operates as a crypto and digital hybrid, including visitor engagement capabilities and broader exchange functions.

(atlantisgoldbank.org

The Digital/Crypto currency Version

Atlantian Crown Gold (E-ATC)

The E-ATC purely for Trading and Exchange

Atlantean Crown (ATC) – The Future of Digital Currency

The Digital version for Government

We also Have DEOS INTERNATIONAL Bank (DIB)

And ATCB)

The Monarch indicated that all three platforms are interconnected to ensure efficiency, transparency and global recognition.

“Please do not be confused. The United Kingdom of Atlantis has three major versions of ATC. Two are crypto-based, one is digital; one is also a hybrid of crypto and digital. All three interact together for effective management and effective business transactions.”

Global Recognition and Expansion Vision

Emperor Winning further asserted that the ATC ecosystem is already recognised internationally and positioned within the global financial framework. “Our platforms are presently recognised in the whole world,” he said, while encouraging existing holders of ATC assets to remain confident in the system.

He congratulated all ATC holders and reiterated the Throne’s commitment to strengthening the ecosystem’s credibility, usability and cross-platform functionality.

A Strategic Financial Architecture

Observers say the three-tier structure reflects an attempt by the United Kingdom of Atlantis to create a multi-layered financial architecture combining government-regulated digital systems, crypto-based trade platforms and gold-backed reserve credibility.

By integrating digital governance with cryptocurrency and gold certification, the UKA appears to be positioning ATC as both a sovereign-backed asset and a tradable global instrument.

As the UKA advances its financial ambitions, the monarch’s message signals a push for adoption, participation and global engagement with the ATC ecosystem.

“If you are a holder of ATC, congratulations to you from the Throne. God bless you,” the monarch concluded.

The development marks another significant chapter in the evolving digital and gold-backed finance narrative emerging from the United Kingdom of Atlantis.