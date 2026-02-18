Transition to Glory

Resourceful in life, noble in spirit and cherished in our hearts. A great woman has taken her final bow, leaving behind a story of success that will inspire us for generations.

The Onuoha family of Umuorianu, Umuaghara in Uvuru Ancient kingdom, Aboh-Mbaise LGA of Imo State with a painful heart announces the death of their matriarch, Mrs Regina Nkechinyere Onuoha. She died on the 22nd of January 2026 after a protracted illness, thereby leaving a void in the family, Church and in Uvuru community where she contributed immensely to its development. She was aged 64 years.

She was God’s ambassador of kindness and an epitome of love and Charity and the good Lord will not leave her unrewarded.

Until her death, Mrs Regina Onuoha was a retired chief nursing officer with National Orthopedic hospital Enugu.

Mrs Regina Nkechinyere Onuoha gave her very best in every assignment and positions she held and was for more than two decades, the treasurer/financial secretary of Uvuru progressive Association, Enugu State chapter, a position she held because of her honesty, commitment and dedication. She lived a life that was defined by excellence, empathy and service.

She commanded tremendous respect and admiration throughout her lifetime. In her passing, we have lost a passionate and compassionate soul whose words will echo for a long time in our memories.

Mr Sabinus Onuoha, husband of the deceased, lamented that his wife died at an unriped age but thanked God that she lived a fulfilled life.

Mrs Regina Nkechinyere Onuoha will be laid to rest on the 27th of February 2026 after a funeral mass at St Raphael Catholic Church Okwunakuwa and internment will be at her husband’s compound, Umuorianu Umuaghara Uvuru.

Mrs Regina Nkechinyere Onuoha is survived by Mr Sabinus Onuoha ( husband )Ogechi Onuoha, Amarachi Onuoha, Chiemezuo Onuoha( children) and a host of other relatives.