Team TotalEnergies Shines at NOGIG 2026 with Five Gold, 10 Bronze Medals

Team TotalEnergies delivered an impressive performance at the 20th Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games (NOGIG 2026), finishing fourth overall on the medals table with five gold and 10 bronze medals. The result marks a significant improvement from the company’s sixth‑place finish at the 19th edition in 2024.

The week‑long sporting event, which opened on February 8 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, concluded with a colourful medals award and closing ceremony on Saturday, February 14, celebrating unity, resilience and sportsmanship within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) emerged overall champions with 52 medals (20 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze) while defending champions Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) finished second with 49 medals. The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) placed third with five gold, eight silver and five bronze medals.

TotalEnergies’ medal haul was led by Adesua Adewole, who won gold in women’s golf and Nonye Finecountry, who topped the 8‑Ball Pool event. Veteran athlete Ejehi Effiong also stood out, clinching two gold medals in lawn tennis and squash, alongside bronze finishes in other events.

The company’s Scrabble team, comprising Reni Orioke, Ugonma Dennis Akano, Godfrey Ojile and Emmanuel Egbele, secured another gold medal, underlining TotalEnergies’ depth across multiple sporting disciplines.

Bronze medals were recorded in men’s basketball; badminton; women’s 100m and 200m athletics; men’s chess; women’s veteran table tennis; men’s veteran table tennis; women’s scrabble; women’s doubles tennis and women’s singles tennis.

Beyond the podium finishes, the Industry Games provided an opportunity for Team TotalEnergies, led by Henry Ogufere, Chairman of the Organising Committee, to demonstrate the Company’s core value of “Standing Together.” This message was reinforced by the Country Chair of TotalEnergies in Nigeria, Mathieu Bouyer, who urged the athletes to compete with pride and unity.

“Winning is important, but the greater prize is the unity and shared experience that sports bring,” Mr Bouyer said in a goodwill message at the closing ceremony.

Mr Bouyer was represented at the event by his Special Adviser, Cajetan Onu, while members of the People and Talent Management (PTM) team also attended a dinner organised to honour and motivate participants.

Team TotalEnergies further distinguished itself with a vibrant march‑past parade and enthusiastic fan support, leaving a strong impression on spectators and fellow competitors.

Preliminary events of the 20th NOGIG were held from January 12 to 17, 2026, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, before the final phase in Abuja.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Alhaji Suleiman Suleiman, commended participating companies for their discipline and sportsmanship, noting that the Games had achieved their objective of strengthening bonds, promoting fitness and encouraging healthy competition across the Oil and Gas Industry.