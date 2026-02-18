Restructuring: MASSOB urges US to return Nigeria to indigenous ethnic nationalities

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has called on the United States to support what it described as a return of Nigeria to its “indigenous ethnic nationalities,” while commending U.S. President Donald Trump and some American lawmakers for highlighting alleged ethnic violence in the country.

In a press statement signed by its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, MASSOB expressed appreciation to Trump’s administration and members of the U.S. Congress for what it termed their intervention in drawing global attention to “systematic ethnic genocide against Christian-dominated communities in Nigeria by organized Fulani terrorist groups.”

“MASSOB is deeply grateful for the efforts of President Trump’s administration and the US Congressmen who have raised their voices against the heinous acts of violence and persecution faced by our people in Nigeria,” the statement read.

“The international community’s recognition of the ongoing atrocities committed by these terrorists is a significant step towards ensuring justice and protection of the innocent victims.”

The group applauded what it described as Washington’s commitment to addressing the plight of affected communities.

“We applaud the commitment of President Trump and the US Congressmen in addressing the plight of our people and calling for an end to the senseless violence that has plagued our communities,” Madu said.

“Their unwavering support and advocacy for the protection of our human rights and the preservation of our heritage is a testament to the values of freedom and justice that we hold dear.”

MASSOB stated that it stands in solidarity with the efforts of U.S. leaders seeking accountability and urged the international community to intensify pressure on the Nigerian government.

“We call on the international community to continue to pressure the Nigerian government to take concrete actions to end the violence and bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice,” the group added.

The separatist movement also signalled its intention to pursue deeper engagement with the United States and other global actors on what it described as a long-term political solution.

“MASSOB also looked forward to deeper engagements with leaders of the United States and the broader international community toward achieving a permanent and lasting solution to Nigeria’s long-standing and intractable challenges through peaceful and lawful mechanisms, including the application of the United Nations principle of self-determination for indigenous peoples,” the statement said.

Citing historical examples, the group argued that internationally supervised self-determination processes could provide a pathway to stability.

“Historical precedents, such as the internationally supervised processes that produced lasting political settlements in the former Yugoslavia, demonstrate that carefully guided self-determination frameworks for Biafra can provide sustainable pathways to peace, stability, and coexistence.”

MASSOB maintained that support from Trump’s administration and U.S. lawmakers offers hope for victims of alleged ethnic violence.

“The support and advocacy of President Trump’s administration and the US Congressmen give us hope that justice will prevail and that the victims of ethnic genocide in Nigeria will finally receive the protection and justice they deserve,” Madu stated.

The group ultimately urged the United States to reconsider Nigeria’s current structure.

“MASSOB urged the United States of America to return Nigeria to her indigenous ethnic nationalities before the British colonist amalgamated and yoked groups of ethnic strangers in this contraption called Nigeria.”