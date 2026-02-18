Oyo PDP chieftain charges Muslims, Christians to live peacefully

… Felicitates muslims, Christians as they commence Ramadan, Lent

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A leading People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) governorship aspirant in Oyo State and a business tycoon, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has felicitated Muslims and Christians on the commencement of Ramadan and Lent on Wednesday.

The Muslims Month of Ramadan which features 30 days of fasting and the Christian Lent which features 40 days of fasting, commence on the same day.

Ajadi in a statement he personally signed to rejoice with both Muslims and Christians on the commencement of Ramadan and Lent the same day urged the adherents of the two religions to live peacefully among themselves.

He said the coincidence on the day of the commencement of Ramadan and Lent is a testimony that the adherents of the two religions are worshipping the same God.

Ajadi also urged the Christians and Muslims to pray for the country.

According to the statement, “Our country is going through a lot of hardship. The economic problem and the pervading insecurity require our prayers and we should use the opportunity of the time of pureness to seek the face of the Almighty God.

“The coincidence on the day of the commencement of Lent and Ramadan is a creation of God to shows us that we are worshipping the same God.

“Let’s live peacefully, let’s tolerate each other and pray for the success of those in government.

“The two religions, Islam and Christianity has taught us on the need to respect and pray for our leaders.

” I wish the Muslims and Christians, happy Ramadan and Lent. Let’s use the period to reflect on the love , tolerance and peaceful living that the two religions preach”.