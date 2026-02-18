OPay wins Brand of the Year 2025 at 9th Daily Asset Awards

L-R: Dr. Maxwell Patrick Loko, Vice President, Public and Government Affairs, OPay, receiving the Brand of the Year 2025 award from Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development, at the 9th Annual Daily Asset Awards and Lecture, recently held in Abuja.

Leading fintech company OPay has been awarded Brand of the Year 2025 at the 9th Annual Daily Asset Awards, held on 5 February 2026 at the NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja. The award recognises OPay’s substantial impact on Nigeria’s financial services sector, its commitment to trust, innovation, and its role in expanding access to digital financial services across the country.

The Daily Asset Awards celebrate organisations and individuals that have demonstrated excellence, consistency, and positive national impact. OPay’s selection for the prime award reflects a year of strong performance, customer-focused innovation, and responsible growth.

Receiving the award, Dr Maxwell Patrick Loko, Vice President, Public and Government Affairs, commented:

“This award belongs to our customers and partners across Nigeria,” Dr Maxwell said. “It shows that when innovation is guided by responsibility, compliance, and trust, it can create real value for people and for the economy. At OPay, we work closely with regulators and stakeholders to build systems that are safe, reliable, and inclusive. This recognition encourages us to do even more.”

L-R: Kayode Oladotun Dosumu, Dr. Maxwell Patrick Loko; Vice President, Public and Government Affairs, OPay, Dr. Cletus Akwaya, Editor-in-Chief of Daily Asset Newspapers, Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha at the 9th Annual Daily Asset Awards and Lecture 2026, recently held in Abuja.

Over the years, OPay has grown into a national platform supporting millions of users with payments, savings, transfers, and other financial services. Its wide agent network and digital-first approach have helped bring financial services closer to individuals, small businesses, and communities that were previously underserved.

Also reacting to the award, Elizabeth Wang, Chief Commercial Officer at OPay, said:

“Being named Brand of the Year is a strong validation of the trust Nigerians place in OPay. Our goal has always been simple: make financial services easy, fast, and dependable for everyday use. We will continue to invest in products that deliver value, strong returns, and convenience, while supporting the financial goals of our customers.”

The 9th Daily Asset Awards brought together leaders from government, finance, technology, and the private sector to celebrate organisations and individuals contributing to national development. OPay’s recognition at the event reinforces its position as one of Nigeria’s most impactful fintech brands.

As OPay looks ahead, it remains focused on strengthening trust, deepening financial inclusion, and supporting Nigeria’s digital economy through secure, innovative, and customer-first financial solutions.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, card service, airtime and data purchase, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its fast and reliable network and strong security features that protect customer’s funds, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.