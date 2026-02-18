Ogun govt warns residents against roadside trading after fatal Ota accident

The Ogun State Government has cautioned residents against indiscriminate roadside trading, describing the practice as dangerous and a major contributor to avoidable accidents.

The warning followed a recent crash at the tollgate area of Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, which claimed several lives and led to the destruction of property.

Speaking during an on-the-spot assessment of the accident scene on behalf of Governor Dapo Abiodun, the Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said street trading exposes citizens to unnecessary risks and makes them vulnerable to tragic incidents.

She noted that the state government had provided market stalls and designated trading areas to ensure safer commercial activities, adding that it was disturbing that some residents still preferred to trade along busy highways.

“While accidents can happen, we must adopt behavioural practices that significantly reduce their occurrence and impact. We are calling on our people to desist from street trading for their own safety,” she said.

Salako-Oyedele, who described the incident as particularly painful because it occurred in her homestead, extended the condolences of the Ogun State Government to families affected by the tragedy. She assured that surviving victims would receive adequate care, while the government continues to implement preventive measures to forestall similar occurrences.

The deputy governor also commended the swift response of the Olota of Ota, Abdulkabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, the leadership of the local government council, operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), and road unions for promptly managing the situation.

In his remarks, the Olota of Ota condemned roadside trading, saying the loss of lives could have been avoided if residents had adhered to repeated warnings against the practice. He commiserated with the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of their souls.

The state government reiterated its commitment to enforcing regulations that promote public safety and urged residents to patronise approved markets and trading centres across the state.