MasterChef Nigeria launches nationwide search for best home cook

……Winner gets ₦73m, Nigeria’s first MasterChef title

MasterChef has had launched a nationwide search for the nation’s best home cook.

Brought to the country by African media giant Primedia, MasterChef Nigeria, the inaugural local adaptation of the world’s most renowned reality television cooking show, is set to transform the Nigerian culinary landscape and the lives of passionate home cooks who dream of taking their creative flair in the kitchen to the next level.

The winner of MasterChef Nigeria will scoop a staggering ₦73 million and make history as the world’s first-ever Nigerian MasterChef.

Entries are now open for this life-changing opportunity, with the closing date on 27 February 2026.

MasterChef Nigeria, which will be screened on DStv’s Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family, forms part of the global MasterChef television franchise, represented internationally by Banijay Entertainment, which is also the content powerhouse behind iconic series such as Big Brother and Survivor.

The deal for this new version was negotiated by Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Banijay Entertainment.

The MasterChef format, created by Franc Roddam and first launched in 1990, has catapulted the careers of countless culinary stars across 720 countries while showcasing the unique food culture of each territory.

As recognised by the authoritative Guinness World Records, it is the most successful cookery show in the world.

Managing Director, Primedia Africa, Tamara Van said, over 700 seasons and 16,000 episodes have aired to date.

He said, “MasterChef Nigeria is a major Nigerian television milestone that will celebrate the country’s exquisite cuisine, innovative food culture and vibrant culinary traditions as never before, whilst unearthing, mentoring and nurturing talent with the potential to become Nigeria’s next generation of distinguished chefs.

“We encourage all home cooks who want to make a name for themselves in the dynamic Nigerian food industry to enter this profound competition,” he said.

Commenting on the launch, Kemi Omotosho, Chief Executive Officer of Africa Magic said, “MasterChef Nigeria reflects our continued commitment to investing in premium local content that showcases the richness of Nigerian culture and creativity to audiences across Africa and the world.

Sarah Mottershead, VP Middle East, Africa, Israel, Greece & Cyprus, Banijay Rights, added: “We are incredibly proud this world-beating culinary format continues to expand its global footprint.

“Through our wider partnership with Primedia, Nigerian viewers are set for a real treat when they get their first taste of this iconic TV experience.”

In MasterChef Nigeria, diverse home cooks from across the country will compete in a series of food-making challenges designed to test originality, technique, flavour mastery and presentation.

Throughout the season, these contestants will prepare both traditional and contemporary dishes, drawing inspiration from Nigeria’s rich culinary heritage while demonstrating global culinary standards.

At each challenge, the MasterChef Nigeria judges, esteemed Nigerian chefs who will be announced in due course will evaluate the dishes to determine the best and least successful servings, and ultimately, the last contestant standing will win the coveted title of MasterChef Nigeria and the ₦73 million prize.

Group Media Manager, Tolaram, Adeola Amosun said, “We are proud to partner with MasterChef Nigeria as the Headline Sponsor of its first-ever edition in the country. MasterChef is a globally respected platform that celebrates culinary excellence, creativity, and skill – values that align strongly with Power Oil’s commitment to quality and healthier cooking.