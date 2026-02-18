IWD 2026: Julius Berger set to uplift women

Leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC is set to uplift women in celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day scheduled for Sunday, March 8, 2026.

The Day is marked across the world on the 8th of March annually to underscore the achievements of women who have progressed and developed society.

On the special day too, women’s interest groups and organisations raise a loud voice for the execution of women’s rights and their security.

At Julius Berger, this year’s International Women’s Day, IWD 2026 will be celebrated across all its Regions nationwide on Friday, March 6, 2026.

Also, in line with this year’s IWD theme, “Give to Gain,” Julius Berger plans to carry out an outreach programme to government secondary schools.

The company stated that it is planning for two schools in Abuja and one in each of the Regions during the company’s lunch break period to partake in the outreach programme on the said date.

“We will visit selected secondary schools to support and encourage young girls through motivational talk and distribution of gifts and Julius Berger women volunteers will be part of the team to visit the schools.

“Same day Julius Berger plans a webinar featuring a distinguished guest speaker, to be held at 4pm. The session will be open to all staff members to join virtually”, the company added.

Put together, the organisers hold that the entire initiative will reinforce the belief that when we give knowledge, support, and opportunity, we collectively gain a stronger future generation, thus underscoring the theme of the 2026 IWD; “Give to Gain.”

The IWD was founded in 1911. On March 8 every year, women wear ribbons of purple colour around their wrists; they also use batches and stripes of combined green, purple and white colours.

For gender balancing, every year a theme is presented by the United Nations for the Day.

The prevalence of the theme will remain to continue all the year long and afterwards for the pursuance of the purpose of Womens’ Day.

The Day remains a global day of celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for advancing gender equality.

This year, IWD marks an extraordinary milestone: 115 years of collective action, advocacy, and progress toward gender equality. For more than a century, IWD has helped drive transformative change. Each generation has built on the courage of those before it, pushing boundaries and redefining what is possible.

This year, Julius Berger plans to enhance its participation in the IWD for better womenfolk nationwide.