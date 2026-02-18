26 C
UKA unveils Three-Tier ATC platform as Monarch announces $10bn Gold-Backed Milestone

2027: PDP will retain power in Oyo – Ajadi

Dr. Ifeoma Eze explores Traditional And Modern Leadership Models in Latest Series

Ezzycare Foundation transforms lives in Enugu

House of Reps, briefs journalists after staged walkout as they opposed Alteration…

Joint budget defence of ministry of Interior before committee held at Nat’l…

Rowdy session inside chamber of House of Reps during debate on Electoral…

Cornerstone Insurance expands scope of care, feeds 500 students through “Show Love…

6 die, 3 injured in road crash along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Photo Gallery

House of Reps, briefs journalists after staged walkout as they opposed Alteration of Electoral Act Bill, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo07

Members of the opposition lawmakers of the House of Representatives, briefing the journalists after they staged a walkout as they opposed the Alteration of Electoral Act Bill,  at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

