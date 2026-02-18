Fasting should not bring regrets but alignment- Archbishop

As Christians mark Ash Wednesday and the beginning of the Lenten season, the Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan, His Grace, Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, has urged the faithful to approach fasting with the right mindset.

Abegunrin gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ibadan, in commemoration of Ash Wednesday.

The Catholic archbishop noted that fasting is designed not to bring regrets but alignment with the word of God, adding that it should be in line with Christ’s fasting for 40 days.

“What we save during fasting is to be given to the poor or needy and we are not to make noise about our fasting.

“During this lent, we must pray fervently, repent and forgive others; charity goes with lent, and so, we should practise virtues and mortify ourselves to gain mastery over flesh and its desires. It’s simply a period of purification,” he said.

He urged Nigerians, especially Christians, to ensure that their thoughts, words, and actions reflect Christ’s teachings on love, patience, generosity, and forgiveness.

“If we practice virtue, love, charity and prayer life for 40 days and continuously, we are likely to edify or mentor those who live with, work with or even play with us.

“In the Catholic church, Ash Wednesday is the beginning of a new liturgical season; we make ashes from dry palms of last Palm Sunday.

“It’s a sign of repentance and humility, not only on that day but through the Lenten period,” Abegunrin said.

Chief Cosmos Oni, President, Parish Laity Council of St Mary’s Catholic Church, Oke-Padi, Ibadan, described Ash Wednesday as a time to have an intimate relationship with God.

According to him, the ashes means “you are dust and unto the dust shall you return.”

“The challenge of this holy season of lent is to strip away the layers of selfishness and pride that can sometimes creep into our lives.

“As we receive ashes on our forehead, we shall humbly acknowledge our repentance and frailty before God, seeking His mercy and grace,” he said.

Oni urged governments at all levels to use this season to re-examine their consciences and govern with the fear of God.

“This year’s Lenten period is a clear manifestation from God to our country in particular as the Moslem and Christian religions commenced the Lent and Ramadan same day.

“This signals that God loves this country, so, let’s make use of this opportunity to reflect deeply as we are preparing to elect new leaders in 2027,” he said.

A teacher and Christian faithful, Mrs Grace Olubunmi said Ash Wednesday is a day of sobriety, repentance and preparation for fast and Easter.

According to her, it stirs conversations and separation unto God and fosters unity among Christians.

“It’s a reminder and sober reflection on human mortality “dust to dust”, which should draw Christians closer to God.

“The abstinence from meat and beginning of the 40 days fast could be a bit challenging as the body needs to be adjusted to the current mode of eating,” she said.