Ezzycare Foundation transforms lives in Enugu

In communities across Enugu State, a quiet but steady wave of support is changing lives. At the center of it is Hon. Dr. Gloria C. Bertram-Okoli, a Nigerian-born, U.S.-based nurse and entrepreneur whose foundation is bringing healthcare and economic relief to people who need it most.

Through the Ezzycare Foundation, Dr. Bertram-Okoli has spent the past five years focusing on practical interventions: free medical outreaches, financial support for rural women, and assistance for persons living with disabilities.

What began as small-scale medical missions has grown into a structured effort reaching communities across the state.

Access to healthcare remains a challenge in many rural areas. To bridge this gap, the Foundation organizes periodic free medical outreaches, providing consultations, screenings, medications and basic procedures at no cost. Services are also delivered through Ezzycare Specialist Hospital, where hypertension and diabetes screenings, maternal care, pediatric consultations and health education are offered to underserved residents.

For many elderly villagers, pregnant women and children, it is their first experience of comprehensive care without the burden of hospital bills. Beyond treatment, the outreach restores dignity and reassurance to families who often delay seeking help because of cost.

The Foundation’s work extends beyond health. Recognizing the economic strain faced by widows and low-income families, it has disbursed over one hundred million naira in grants and business support to rural women. Many operate small-scale businesses with little access to formal credit. Through direct funding, trade tools and capacity-building workshops, beneficiaries have been able to stabilize and grow their livelihoods.



Persons living with disabilities are also supported with mobility aids, financial assistance and skills training, helping them regain independence and confidence in communities where social support is often limited.

Dr. Bertram-Okoli, who also leads the Ezzy International Group of Companies in the United States, says her nursing background shapes her approach. Health, economic security and dignity, she believes, are deeply connected. Her work reflects a broader commitment to channeling international experience and resources back home.

Community leaders, women’s groups and youth associations across Enugu State have partnered with the Foundation, strengthening transparency and local ownership of its programs.

In a time when many professionals build careers abroad, Dr. Bertram-Okoli’s model offers a different narrative-one where success overseas becomes a bridge to impact at home. For hundreds of families in Enugu, that bridge is already making a difference.