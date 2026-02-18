31 C
Business & Economy

Ecobank Nigeria fully repays tendered $300m Eurobond notes

by Peter Anayo00

 

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

 

Ecobank Nigeria has announced the successful repayment of the outstanding principal and accrued interest on its original $300 million Eurobond due 16 February 2026, marking a significant milestone in its liability management strategy and overall balance sheet strengthening efforts.

 

Following the full repayment of the Eurobond obligations, the Bank stated that it will now focus its funding initiatives primarily on the domestic capital markets.

 

This strategic shift reflects growing confidence in Nigeria’s local debt market and aligns with Ecobank Nigeria’s long-term objective of optimising funding costs while deepening its participation in the domestic financial ecosystem.

 

“Going forward, Ecobank Nigeria will prioritise domestic credit ratings and local debt issuance to achieve its funding objectives,” stated Ogorchukwu Okwechime, Financial Controller, Ecobank Nigeria, in Lagos.

 

He added that the successful repayment reinforces the Bank’s commitment to maintaining a resilient balance sheet and sustaining investor confidence.

 

The tender offer was conducted with Renaissance Capital Africa (Renaissance Securities Nigeria Limited) acting as financial adviser and dealer manager, while Sodali & Co Limited served as tender agent.

 

The notes were originally issued by EBN Finance Company B.V., with limited recourse to the issuer, for the sole purpose of financing the purchase of the $300 million 7.125 per cent Senior Note due 2026 issued by Ecobank Nigeria.

 

The transaction underscores Ecobank Nigeria’s proactive approach to liability management, prudent capital planning, and strategic alignment with evolving market conditions.

 

It further positions the Bank to leverage domestic funding opportunities while maintaining financial flexibility and operational stability.

 

