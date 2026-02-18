Ebonyi communal war: Gov reviews curfew, applies stringent measures to protect lives and property

JACOB OGODO ,Abakaliki

Ebonyi State government has reviewed the curfew earlier imposed on Amassiri Autonomous Community to run from 6.00pm to 7.00 am daily.

Governor Francis Nwifuru said that after careful deliberation and consideration of ongoing investigations, as well as progress made by security agencies, the Council deemed it necessary to adjust the curfew.

The Governor made this known while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the state security council meeting held in his office, Government House, Ceninary city, Abakaliki.

He said that the Council deliberated on key measures required to restore total normalcy to Okorojo and Amasiri Atromus communities and resolved that urgent steps must be taken to demonstrate government’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

Nwifuru disclosed that the Council further agreed that all persons arrested in connection with the crisis between the affected communities should be charged to court without delay, rather than remaining in police custody.

He also emphasized the need to recover the remains of those killed during the violence, noting that additional measures would be put in place to achieve this.

“The Ebonyi State Security Council met on February 17, 2026, at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Abakaliki.

“At the meeting, the Council reviewed the curfew earlier imposed on Amassiri Autonomous Community. After careful deliberation and consideration of ongoing investigations, as well as progress made by security agencies, the Council adjusted the curfew to run from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

“The Council deliberated on key measures required to restore total normalcy to Asri Okorojo and Aqua Atromus communities. It was resolved that urgent steps must be taken to demonstrate the government’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

“The Council further agreed that all persons arrested in connection with the crisis between the affected communities should be charged to court without delay, rather than remaining in police custody.

It also emphasized the need to recover the remains of those killed during the violence, noting that additional measures would be put in place to achieve this.

Responding to questions from journalists, the governor said that the Council noted that many arrests have been made in connection with the crisis resulting to relative peace in the area, but that under the law, every suspect remains innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

On the closure of schools, he explained that reopening was not discussed during the meeting, but that schools in the affected communities will remain closed pending further review at the next Council meeting.

He maintained that the curfew and other measures were imposed strictly to maintain law and order and to protect lives and property.

He assured the public that arrests and investigations are ongoing and pledged that all those found culpable will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The governor expressed confidence that the measures being implemented will restore lasting peace to the affected.