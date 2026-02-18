26 C
Dr. Ifeoma Eze explores Traditional And Modern Leadership Models in Latest Series

by Peter Anayo03

Abuja, Nigeria – Dr. Ifeoma Eze, renowned leadership expert and author, has launched a captivating series on Understanding Leadership, shedding light on the evolving nature of leadership in today’s fast-paced world.

In this edition, Dr. Eze contrasts Traditional Leadership Models, characterized by command and control, with Modern Leadership Models, which prioritize influence and inspiration.

“Leadership is not about titles, positions, or authority,” Dr. Eze emphasizes. “It’s about the capacity to influence others with authenticity, purpose, and emotional presence.”

The Traditional Leadership Model, with its hierarchical authority and emphasis on obedience, often stifles creativity and innovation. In contrast, the Modern Leadership Model fosters collaboration, autonomy, and emotional engagement, empowering leaders to become coaches, mentors, and facilitators.

“Modern leaders prioritize relationships over rigid structures, recognizing that how you lead matters as much as what you achieve,” Dr. Eze notes.

Key features of Traditional and Modern Leadership Models:

Traditional Leadership Model:

– Hierarchical authority
– Emphasis on obedience, discipline, and results
– Limited emotional expression
– Reward/punishment models of motivation

Modern Leadership Model:

– Flat, networked organizations
– Emphasis on collaboration, autonomy, and emotional engagement
– Vulnerability and transparency as strengths
– Inclusive, empathetic communication

Dr. Eze’s insights are drawn from her book, “Emotional Intelligence For Today’s Leaders”, a must-read for leaders seeking to thrive in today’s dynamic landscape.

For more information about Dr. Ifeoma Eze and the book, Emotional Intelligence For Today’s Leaders. Contact –
Zion Heritage Ministries, Abuja
Email: pastorifeomaeze@gmail.com
Phone number:
+234 809 178 7299, +234 805 716 1060

Coined from the book, Emotional Intelligence For Today’s Leaders By Dr. Ifeoma Eze, The King’s Rubies*

 

