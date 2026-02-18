Court dismisses GMC’s suit seeking to block UMCN from accessing Jatutu memorial cathedral, award N1m cost

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The upper area court sitting in Jalingo, has dismissed the lawsuit No:UACJ/CV/48/2025 filed by the Global Methodist Church verses Bishop Ande Emmanuel and Five others.

The court, presided over by Hon. Judge Barkindo Idris Chiroma, struck out the matter, citing abuse of court process and lack of jurisdiction. He said,

“The plaintiff lacks locus standi, the subject matter related to land inan urban area outside the jurisdiction of this court and the suite constitutes an abuse of court process.

According to him, where a court lacks jurisdiction, the proper order is to strike out the suit.

“It is hereby ordered that the notice of preliminary objection succeeds, the ex – parte order made on 1st August, 2025 is hereby set aside and the suit is hereby struck out for want of jurisdiction.

“The cost of N1,000,000 is hereby awarded against the Plaintiff/Respondent and in favor of the Defendant/Applicants. This is the ruling of the court dated 17th day of February 2026- the Judge concluded.

The court also barred the Global Methodist Church from preventing the UMCN from using the Jatutu Memorial Cathedral, Magami, Jalingo.

Reacting to the judgment, Bishop Ande Emmanuel described the ruling as a significant development for the church.

He, however, extended an olive branch to members of the Global Methodist Church, calling for dialogue instead of further litigation.

“As Bishop, I wish to extend an invitation to our brethren from the Global Methodist Church to engage in dialogue rather than resorting to litigation. I am more than willing to engage in discussions and am open to reconciliation,” he stated.

He welcomed the court’s decision, describing it as a step toward restoring peace between the two parties.

He said the judgment would help ease tensions arising from the dispute between UMCN and GMCN.

Bishop Emmanuel also invited residents of the state to attend a reconciliation service scheduled for February 22, 2026, at the reopened Jatutu Memorial Cathedral.

He noted that the Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, is expected to attend the service.

“Today’s ruling is not just a victory for the UMCN family as a church, but a return of peace in Taraba State at large over the lingering crisis between the two churches,” he said.

He further called on members of the GMCN to embrace dialogue with the UMCN instead of resorting to litigation.

Speaking, Council to the Defendant/Applicant, Barr. Ibrahim Effiong Esq, appreciated the court for upholding the judgment.

He said that the judgment will go a long way in solving the long-standing dispute between the two Churches, because it has to do with place of worship and who has the right to worship in the Jatutu memorial cathedral situated in Magami, Jalingo.

“The property is the UMCN Cathedral Magami, and in the urban area and any landed property in the urban area, it is only the State High Court that has jurisdiction over it, on this reason, the court upheld it and struck it out.

“So having struck out the matter, the court also discharged an interim order setting the matter aside – he said.

Meanwhile, the Bishop of the GMCN, Rev. John Pena, has rejected the rulling, saying that the church, as a law-abiding body, would appeal the judgment.

He urged both the state and federal governments to take note of what he described as injustice against the GMCN.

The Bishop represented by Bazel Yoila, Conference Superintendent of the Southern Nigeria Annual Conference, appealed to members of the GMCN to remain calm while the legal process runs its course.