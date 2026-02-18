Cornerstone Insurance expands scope of care, feeds 500 students through “Show Love with Insurance,” programme

Cornerstone Insurance Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading and most trusted insurance underwriters, once again partnered with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative to “Show Love with Insurance” by providing hot meals to 500 delighted students across three low-cost private schools in Agege, reinforcing its commitment to compassion and meaningful community impact. In the spirit of love and the Valentine season, the beneficiary schools were De Royal School and Al-Huda Schools, both in Papa Ashaffa, Agege, as well as Debby & Frank Schools in Morikaz, Agege.

This heartfelt initiative, part of the EduFood program, directly tackles the harsh realities many Nigerian families face by providing nutritious meals to pupils in underserved areas. The program is designed to curb school absenteeism, boost enrolment, enhance concentration and academic performance, and ease the daily financial burden on parents and caregivers who often struggle to put lunch on the table for their little ones.

Representing the Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Stephen Alangbo, was Cordelia Ekeocha, Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications, who personally joined the volunteers in serving the children and sharing smiles amid the lively school atmosphere.

“Coming back this year feels even more special,” said Cordelia Ekeocha. “When you step into these communities and see their faces light up with a simple plate of food, it reminds us why we do what we do. Research shows over 11 million children in Nigeria grapple with food poverty each year, many of them under five. Charity truly begins at home, and in this season of love, we wanted to return and spread a little warmth. Feeding these children isnot just about a meal, it’s about showing them they matter, raising awareness that hunger affects learning, and proving that insurance companies like ours care deeply beyond policies and claims. We give back because our customers and society deserve it; it’s our way of saying thank you.”

The partnership underscores Cornerstone’s belief that true security extends far beyond financial protection. By supporting education through nutrition, the company helps build stronger futures for the next generation.

Mr. Stephen Alangbo, Group Managing Director/CEO of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, added: “At Cornerstone, we have always seen our role as more than underwriting risks; we are committed to uplifting lives wherever we can. This EduFood Program by the Lagos Food Bank Initiative is a small but meaningful step in alleviating suffering and investing in our children’s potential. It’s our way of sharing abundance, expressing gratitude to our loyal customers, and contributing to a healthier, more educated Nigeria. When a child goes to school with a full stomach, they carry home more than knowledge, they carry hope for their families and communities.”

The event in Agege served as a powerful reminder that collective action can make a tangible difference. Cornerstone Insurance Plc remains dedicated to ethical, customer-focused service while actively championing social good through partnerships like this one with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative.