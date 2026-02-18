Arum Nwagbo Family cries foul as suspects in brothers’ murder are about to be released

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The family of Arum Nwagbo in Umuchigbo, Iji-Nike Community, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, has raised an alarm over what it described as quiet but determined moves by some individuals to secure the release of two suspects arrested in connection with the killing of two brothers, Onyeka Arum and Chukwudi Arum.

The suspects, Chibuzor Ezekiel, popularly known as “Osy Toucho”, and Enyinnaya Kingsley, also called “Ogbogbos”, were arrested on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, and are currently being held by the State Anti-Cult Squad.

The brothers were shot dead on 29 October 2025 when violence erupted in the community following a prolonged leadership crisis.

Speaking while addressing journalists in Enugu on Tuesday, the father of the deceased, Elder John Anike Arum, said the family had received credible information that some persons in the community were pressuring the Enugu State Police Command to release the suspects.

“We are shocked to hear that some persons are making moves to release these beasts who killed my two sons in cold blood.

This is sad. I am still mourning. My family is still mourning. In fact the entire community is still mourning.

We know the persons who are making these moves. This is rather unfortunate.

“All I and the entire Arum family are asking for is justice. The blood of my sons will continue to cry for justice.

We are calling on the Police Commissioner, Bitrus Giwa, not to allow this evil happen. Releasing these men will be like killing my sons a second time.

I still believe firmly that the Police Commissioner is a man of integrity. I believe he will ensure that justice is served.”

The killings were linked to a leadership tussle that had previously divided the Umuchigbo community.

The issues began after a community election on 20 February 2025, in which Chief Afam Joseph Ogbene emerged chairman in what his supporters described as a widely attended and credible exercise.

However, a faction led by Chief Goddy Ike Ochu rejected the outcome, arguing that it was not Ogbene’s family’s turn to produce the chairman.

Many community members dismissed that claim, insisting that the community’s constitution does not provide for any rotational arrangement.

Tension brewed for months before violence broke out on 29 October 2025, when hoodlums allegedly loyal to Chief Ochu attacked community members who had gone to carry out their duties on behalf of the executive.

The confrontation quickly escalated into gunfire, leaving Chukwudi and Onyeka Arum, who were close in-laws of Chief Ogbene, dead.

The Enugu State Police Command later confirmed the incident and launched a manhunt for those involved.

The Commissioner of Police, Bitrus Giwa, ordered a full investigation and appealed for calm.

Although relative peace has since returned to the community, the family said the arrest of the two suspects in February gave them hope that justice was finally within reach.

They now fear that any attempt to release the suspects could reopen old wounds and destabilise a community still trying to recover from the tragedy.

The Arum family has therefore called on the Enugu State Government and the police authorities to ensure that the suspects remain in custody and are prosecuted in accordance with the law, insisting that justice for their sons must not be compromised.