ACPN To Partner Maisha Meds To Digitalize Drugs Documentation For Community Pharmacists In Akwa Ibom.

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria -ACPN Akwa Ibom State Chapter has announced plan to collaborate with Maisha Meds to migrate from manual data management of drugs to electronic data management.

The state chairman of the association, Pharm. Donatus Adigom announced this on Wednesday at the maiden general meeting of the association for 2026, held at Wattbridge hotel and Suites, Uyo.

The meeting was sponsored by Maisha Meds and attended by community pharmacists across the entire 31 local governments of Akwa Ibom State in good numbers who came out to listen to the presentation by the representative of the company on the proposed digitalized drugs documentation for community pharmacy, with rap attention.

“We invited them to Akwa Ibom State even though they have been in Nigeria for sometime. This is the first time they are coming into Akwa Ibom State to partner with us on tele-pharmacy. That is complete digitalization of drugs administration.

They’re coming to partner with us so that community pharmacy in Akwa Ibom State can migrate from manual data management of drugs to electronic data management as done in other developed climes,” he has said.

In a chat with newsmen at the end of the meeting, Pharm. Adigom who emerged chairman of the association precisely on 29th October, 2025, warned that any community pharmacy that doesn’t have two licenses, ie license for community pharmacy premises and that of the pharmacist in charge called Superintendent pharmacist hung conspicuously in the premises, is presumed to be fake and stands the risk of being arrested and get the office sealed off by pharmacists council of Nigeria, PCN.

Differentiating between who is a community pharmacist and who a chemist is, he said community pharmacist is an upgrade of a chemist licensed by Pharmacists council of Nigeria to sell, distribute and administer drugs, while a chemist, otherwise called PPMV also licensed by PCN and approved by government to handle only over the counter drugs in underserved areas where there are no pharmacists.

Pharm. Adigom who emerged chairman of the association on 29th Oct.2025, lauded Akwa Ibom State government for the cooperation existing between it and the association of community Pharmacists.

And for the supportive role government has played in life of the association since the advent of Governor Eno’s administration,

but in the spirit of a typical Oliver Twist, asked for more from the government to enable community pharmacists to function more effectively in view of the critical role they play in drugs administration.

Such cooperation include, but not limited to sensitization of students of Secondary Schools across the state on the dos and don’t of drugs, through anti drugs competition which often took place in conjunction with the government.

The chairman whose words leaped out in letters of fire, advised the public to have confidence in community Pharmacists as they are well trained and are experts in drugs administration.

“You can rely on them to provide information on drugs administration for you and believe that information applied is authentic based on quality training they have received,” he said.

Also, advised members to remain steadfast and continue to provide quality service without laying too much emphasis on personal gain but on health of the people, even as they should hold fast to code of ethics of the association.

Earlier, the senior partnership and engagement associate of Maisha Meds, Matthew I Ochiba, expressed willingness to partner Akwa Ibom State government by using technology to transform health care in the state. He informed that his company uses technology to transform health care and doesn’t handle drugs perse. The company first started operation in Uganda, moved to Tanzania, Kenya and latest Nigeria with the meeting being its first presence in Akwa Ibom State.