February 18, 2026
Latest news

6 die, 3 injured in road crash along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

by Peter Anayo02

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) said that no fewer than six persons died, while three others were injured in an accident involving a truck at the Ilo-Awela axis of the Toll Gate area along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Mr Salau Hammed, Ota Divisional Commander of TRACE, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota.

Hammed explained that the accident which involved a truck, tricycle and 9 persons occurred at about 9.55 a.m.

According to him, an eyewitness stated that a truck coming from Ilo-Awela toward the Toll Gate lost control due to brake failure and rammed into a tricycle, other vehicles, and pedestrians on the road.

“Six death comprising five males and a female, were recorded while three persons were critically injured.

“The corpses of the victims have been taken to the mortuary at Ifo General Hospital, while the survivors are receiving treatment at Ota General Hospital“, he said.

Hammed said that efforts were underway to clear the wreckage, including the truck, the affected vehicles, and the tricycle from the highway, adding that TRACE personnel and sister agencies are on ground to manage the situation.

He warned motorists against speeding and to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before putting them on the road.

 

