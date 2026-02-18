33 ships laden with petroleum products, other commodities expected at Apapa posts

Thirty-three ships laden with petroleum products and commodities are expected to arrive Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Lekki Deep Sea Ports in Lagos from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication – `Shipping Position’, a copy made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

NPA explained that 17 of the expected ships contained containers with different goods, while the other 16 ships contained crude oil, raw crude oil, urea, bulk wheat, diesel, blended stock, aviation fuel, general cargos and bulk gas.

The document noted that nine ships and tanker vessels had already arrived the three ports and were waiting to berth with bulk gas, bulk urea, aviation fuel, bulk wheat, empty containers, general cargoes, containers and petrol.

NPA also said that 17 ships were currently discharging general cargoes, bulk pallets, bulk gas, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, diesel, raw crude oil, Condenser, bulk fertilizer, bulk wheat, bulk gypsum and trucks,