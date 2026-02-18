2027: PDP will retain power in Oyo – Ajadi

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A leading People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has urged the people of Oyo State to remain steadfast, saying they will continue to enjoy good governance because PDP will produce the next Governor in 2027 general elections.

Ajadi, who made this known while addressing transport unions under the Park Management System (PMS) at their Headquarters, New Garage, Ibadan on Tuesday, urged the park managers to remain united and ensure they maintain the love and peace currently prevalent among them.

According to him, “My advice to the Park Managers and the commercial drivers in Oyo State is that they should continue the love and peaceful attitudes.

They should remain united. They should not ‘scatter leg’s.

“Don’t let anybody deceive you, remain steadfast. Let me assure you that our party, the PDP will produce the next governor come 2027” Ajadi said.

He said he came to the PMS headquarters to meet with transporters and park managers in order to inform them of his aspiration to serve the people of Oyo State as governor come 2027.

“Today I joined my people, the park managers in Oyo State to familiarize with them and inform them of my intention to serve the people of Oyo State as the next Governor by the Grace of God”.

On the plans for the transporters, Ajadi said first, he wants to change the look of the City Cabs, saying this will be done in collaboration with the Park Management System.

He also said he plans to improve on the number of Mass transit buses by making them available in all locations of the State.

He said the Mass Transit Buses will be operating in partnership with the Park Managers.

Ajadi who commended Governor Makinde on the newly established bus terminals in the State said his government will ensure adequate usage of the facilities.