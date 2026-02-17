Zenith Bank  cautions public against participating in investment scheme video linking Jim Ovia

Zenith Bank Plc has advised members of the public to disregard videos circulating online linking the Banks’ Group Chairman, Dr Jim Ovia, as endorsing an investment scheme known as Wealth Bridge.

The bank gave the advice on its official X on Tuesday in Abuja.

It said that the videos had urged members of the public to engage in a business relationship with the entity alleging that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approved or endorsed the project.

It described the videos and promotional materials as fake and had nothing to do with the bank or its Group Chairman.

The bank said that the videos which circulated through the `Greece Island’ Facebook handle, made a fake promise of up to two million naira in weekly returns on a contribution of N380, 000 investment.

“The video redirects unsuspecting members of the public to an alleged Arise News webpage with the details of this scheme and an embedded registration portal for signups.

“This claim is entirely false and has no connection whatsoever to the Group Chairman, the Bank or any of its affiliate companies.

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard these fraudulent communications.

“Anyone who engages with the Greece Island handle, Wealth Bridge, delicious site, AfriQuantumX, Stock market analyst 1 or any other entity on the basis of these fake videos and images published by impostors, does so strictly at his or her own risk,’’ the bank said.