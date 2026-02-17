February 17, 2026
Youth Entrepreneurship in Nigeria’s Online Entertainment Sector

Peter Anayo

The growth of Nigeria’s online comedy scene has been fuelled in part by young graduates navigating a challenging job market. Among them is Nwagu Saviour Chigozirim, a prank-based content creator from Ohaji-Egbema in Imo State.

Born in January 1998, Chigozirim completed his secondary education at Boys Model Secondary School before enrolling at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri. Like many students during the early rise of social media-driven entertainment, he began creating content with minimal infrastructure.

Media researchers say access to basic production tools — cameras, editing software, and internet connectivity — remains a major barrier for aspiring digital entrepreneurs outside major cities. In Chigozirim’s case, limited funding and the absence of sponsors initially constrained output and reach.

One of his prank videos later accumulated over 15.9 million views on TikTok, underscoring the platform’s role in elevating unknown creators to national visibility. Analysts note that TikTok’s algorithmic distribution model has allowed regional voices to compete with established entertainment brands.

The Nigerian comedy ecosystem has been shaped by influential online figures including Mark Angel, whose early adoption of YouTube demonstrated the commercial viability of skit-based storytelling. However, scholars caution that viral reach does not necessarily translate into long-term financial stability.

Economists examining Nigeria’s creative industry point to the need for stronger sponsorship structures and transparent monetisation frameworks. Without consistent advertising revenue or contractual protections, many digital entertainers operate within volatile income streams.

Chigozirim’s trajectory reflects broader shifts in how Nigerian youth leverage technology to generate employment outside formal sectors, even as structural uncertainties persist.

 

