WAEC releases 2025 Second Series CB-WASSCE results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the results of the 2025 Second Series Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE), for private candidates.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Public Affairs Unit of the WAEC National Office in Lagos by Moyosola Adesina, Acting Head of the Unit.

It stated that candidates may check their results by visiting www.waecdirect.org to confirm their status before proceeding to the Digital Certificate platform at www.waec.org to access released digital certificate copies.

“Candidates are required to apply online for printing of hard copy certificates through the WAEC Certificate Request Portal, e-Certman, accessible via https://certrequest.waec.ng/ for processing.

“All candidates who sat for the exams are advised to carefully review their results and take necessary steps promptly, including accessing certificates and completing required applications online,” it added.

The statement recalled that 69,604 candidates, representing 1.8 per cent increase, compared with the 2024 entry figure of 68,342, enrolled for the examination, while 65,752 candidates sat for the examination at 370 centres spread across the country.

It added that among the people that sat for the examination, 235 candidates, with varying degrees of special needs (visually impaired, impaired hearing and albinos) registered for the examination.

According to the statement, out of the total number of 65,752 candidates that sat the examination, 32,005 were males while 33,747 were females, representing 48.68 per cent and 51.32 per cent respectively.

“61,943 candidates, representing 94.21 per cent have their results fully processed and released while 3,809 candidates, representing 5.79 per cent have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors traceable to them,”.

It however, assured that efforts were being made to speedily complete the processing to enable affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released, subsequently.

The analysis of the statistics of the candidates’ performance shows that out of the 65,752, candidates who sat for the examination, 33,989 candidates representing 51.69 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics).

“27,727 candidates representing 42.17 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Of this number, 13,416, representing 48.39 per cent were male candidates, while 14,311, representing 51.61 per cent were female candidates.

The statement stated that 1,899 candidates’ results, representing 2.89 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination, were withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

It added that investigations were ongoing and reports would be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for determination.

The statement said that the Committee’s decisions would be communicated directly to the affected candidates, thereafter.