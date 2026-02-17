In a groundbreaking move, the United Kingdom of Atlantis (UKA) has officially launched its É-ATC Gold Coin, backed by a staggering $10 billion gold reserve. This revolutionary cryptocurrency is set to disrupt the global digital finance landscape, boasting a starting market capitalization of $10 billion and a token price of $20.

The launch of the É-ATC Gold Coin marks a significant milestone for UKA, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to innovation, financial stability, and progress. The organization apologizes for recent digital inconsistencies and assures stakeholders that corrective measures are in place to ensure a seamless experience.

Emperor Dr Ugochukwu Christian Esemonu. Emperor incharge of Africa Region, Emperor incharge of Santorini Empire. Also Emperor incharge of Admin to the Global Throne. A man who is standing stronger and stronger inspite of distraction, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Almighty God, Jehovah, and acknowledged the visionary leadership of Nobilis Solomon Winning, the Father of the Kingdom. The message also recognized the invaluable contributions of esteemed stakeholders, including the Global Emperor Admin of Atlantis, the Head of Government, and the Secretary General to Government.

The É-ATC Gold Coin is designed to rival leading global digital solutions, offering a secure, reliable, and transparent means of financial transaction. UKA citizens and global stakeholders are encouraged to complete their KYC processes and participate in acquiring the coins, becoming part of this historic moment in digital finance history.

“Today, we mark a new chapter in UKA’s journey, one of innovation, growth, and prosperity,” said Emperor Dr. Ugochukwu Christian Esemonu. “We are committed to delivering excellence and driving progress for our citizens and stakeholders.”

UKA’s leadership has called on citizens to unite, move forward in discipline, and peaceful coexistence, as they expand their platforms for business, trade, investment, and exchangeability. The organization is poised to surprise its critics and rise stronger, with a focus on delivering tangible results and driving growth.

The Reigning Monarch Emperor Solomon Winning’s unwavering faith, courage, and tenacity have brought UKA this powerful new beginning. His steadfast leadership has kept the vision alive, even in challenging moments, and has proven to be a beacon of hope for the people of UKA.

The É-ATC Gold Coin is now among the top 12 most powerful market capitalization in the world, a testament to UKA’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

Key Highlights:

– É-ATC Gold Coin launched with $10 billion gold backing

– Starting market capitalization: $10 billion

– Token price: $20

– Crypto version designed to compete with leading global digital solutions

– UKA citizens and stakeholders encouraged to participate in acquiring coins

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2