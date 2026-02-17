Sultan urges Muslims to search for new moon of Ramadan Tuesday

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has directed the Muslim Ummah to begin the search for the new moon of Ramadan 1447 AH from Tuesday.

Abubakar made the call in a statement issued on Monday by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

The statement read: “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Tuesday, Feb. 17, equivalent to the 29th day of Sha’aban 1447 AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Ramadan 1447 AH.

“Muslims are therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Ramadan 1447 AH on Tuesday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,” it said.

It added that if the new moon is sighted, the Sultan can be reached through the following phone numbers: 0803 715 7100, 0806 630 3077, 0803 596 5322, 0803 594 5903, and 0706 714 6900.

Abubakar prayed to Allah to assist all Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, congregational prayers, reflection and charity.

The annual observance of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and lasts 29 or 30 days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.