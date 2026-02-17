26.1 C
Lagos
February 17, 2026
Trending now

Cardoso hails Nigeria’s permanent African Monetary Institute board membership

WAEC releases 2025 Second Series CB-WASSCE results

‎2027: Peter Obi’s Dilemma And Atiku Factor, Part 2

Waste to wealth: Lagos Assembly ratifies Sanwo-Olu’s concession agreement with private firm

Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s glory and grief

Nigeria Customs Service clarifies exchange rate application in customs valuation

In Adamawa, Tinubu assures of more prosperity, commends Governor Fintiri, Nuhu Ribadu

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 17, 2026

Sultan urges Muslims to search for new moon of Ramadan Tuesday

Harmonisation , key to boosting FCT revenue – Experts

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Sultan urges Muslims to search for new moon of Ramadan Tuesday

by Editor012

 

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has directed the Muslim Ummah to begin the search for the new moon of Ramadan 1447 AH from Tuesday.

Abubakar made the call in a statement issued on Monday by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

The statement read: “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Tuesday, Feb. 17, equivalent to the 29th day of Sha’aban 1447 AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Ramadan 1447 AH.

“Muslims are therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Ramadan 1447 AH on Tuesday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,” it said.

It added that if the new moon is sighted, the Sultan can be reached through the following phone numbers: 0803 715 7100, 0806 630 3077, 0803 596 5322, 0803 594 5903, and 0706 714 6900.

Abubakar prayed to Allah to assist all Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, congregational prayers, reflection and charity.

The annual observance of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and lasts 29 or 30 days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.

Related posts

PenCom increases NSITF pensions by 1,173%, pays ₦8.70bn arrears to 2,116 retirees

Kelvin Egerue

Army arrests notorious gunrunner, recover cache of arms in Rivers

Peter Anayo

UNIPORT Reconstitutes UIL Board To Drive Revenue Growth, Institutional Development

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO