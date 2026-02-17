26.1 C
Lagos
February 17, 2026
Trending now

Uka launches É-ATC Gold Coin with $10bn gold backing

NUPRC: Beware of fraudsters offering contracts

Stakeholder roundtable on future of education in Nigeria held in Abuja

Joint committee House , Senate with Nigerian Army defend 2026 budget, before…

2 days digital literacy,capacity building workshop for spouses of Honourable members of…

Cardoso hails Nigeria’s permanent African Monetary Institute board membership

WAEC releases 2025 Second Series CB-WASSCE results

‎2027: Peter Obi’s Dilemma And Atiku Factor, Part 2

Waste to wealth: Lagos Assembly ratifies Sanwo-Olu’s concession agreement with private firm

Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s glory and grief

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Stakeholder roundtable on future of education in Nigeria held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo05

Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad (right) and Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Education, Abubakar Hassan Fulata, during the Stakeholder roundtable on the Future of Education in Nigeria, at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NSEVL/LSDPC/Locke Homes Joint Venture Project Development launch held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Funeral Service of Mrs Aniema Nancy Gerg-Uanseru held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Lagos ladies opens FAAN  Tennis Club in  Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO