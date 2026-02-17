Signals of Conscience: How Nigeria’s telecom giants give back, lead the social impact conversation

By Rev’d (Mrs) Faith Ubajuruonu

In Nigeria, connection is more than wires and signals; it is the pulse of everyday life. From dawn traders pricing tomatoes under kerosene lamps to young coders chasing global dreams in cramped rooms, millions lean on invisible highways of data.

Telecom companies did not just link the nation; they became part of its bloodstream. And when you live in a people’s bloodstream, giving back is no longer optional — it is a moral duty.

Over the last five years, Nigeria’s telecom giants — MTN, Airtel, T2 and the Indigenous — have each charted distinct paths in education, health, youth empowerment and community development. MTN, with corporate muscle and scale, has delivered scholarships, health interventions and digital inclusion projects nationwide. As MTN Nigeria’s CEO, Karl Toriola, once put it, “Our responsibility is not merely to connect, but to uplift. Every initiative is an investment in Nigeria’s tomorrow.”

Airtel works quietly, partnering schools and NGOs to improve learning outcomes. Its Managing Director, Ninesh Balsingh believes that “impact is measured not in announcements, but in the changed lives we leave behind.” T2, with leaner resources, focuses on mentoring youth and rewarding academic excellence. Its CEO, Obafemi Banigbe, notes that “targeted interventions, though smaller in scale, can transform individual futures.”

Yet, in Nigeria, effort alone does not win hearts. As our elders say, na who dey for you when shoe dey pinch, you go remember. CSR is not a checklist; it is presence — noticing where the shoe pinches and showing up before anyone asks.

And here, the Indigenous — Globacom — stands apart.

Glo’s interventions feel instinctive, homegrown and tuned to grassroots realities. When the cost of living tightened its grip, Glo Foundation moved into communities with food and household items — not for noise, but for need. In Bariga’s Ilaje, thousands received packs of rice, garri, oil, sardines and essentials. Women sang. Children danced. An unemployed mother called it “divine provision.” A cook, Adewunmi Oyesola said it was “real relief in a hard season.”

Then the train rolled to the Niger Delta. In Warri, after the monthly sanitation exercise, women from Warri North, Warri South, Aladja, Ughelli, Udu and Uvwie gathered at Urhobo College. Widows, grandmothers and young mothers queued up, and went home with food packs heavy enough to carry hope: rice, garri, semovita, spaghetti, oil, tomato paste and more.

They sang and danced. One woman, Nuge said she had “never seen this before.” Another offered only prayers: “God will lift the company higher and higher.” That is not PR; that is gratitude.

But Glo does more than feed today; it builds tomorrow.

Its Skillbridge Programme trains marginalised workers — including Lagos street sweepers — in fashion, bead-making, baking and digital skills. Handouts fade; skills endure. At training centres across Lagos, sweepers who once cleaned streets now learn Canva, AI basics, pattern-cutting and pastry science. One trainee said the digital class would “boost my business and help my children learn coding.” A 22-year-old put it simply: “The world is going digital. Only the prepared will cope.”

At the Skillbridge graduation, dignity was on display. Trainees showcased work in baking, fashion and tech; outstanding performers were honoured. A baker who once hoped for extra income now measures flour like a professional. A fashion trainee, Abosede dreams of a label. A young woman who took her mother’s slot in digital skills declared, “If I don’t use what I’ve learnt, even God will be angry with me.”

That is transformation.

Glo’s impact goes beyond livelihoods. It invests in culture, creativity, youth and gender inclusion — celebrating the Girl Child, supporting festivals and nurturing talent.

Where some brands appear as visitors, Glo feels like family, woven into Nigeria’s social DNA. Its authenticity earns trust money cannot buy.

While MTN’s CSR is a polished system, Airtel’s a quiet partnership and T2’s a focused programme, Glo’s approach feels like belonging. Its interventions are conversations, concrete in measurable manners, not announcements.

Nigerians point and say, “this one is ours. ”CSR is remembered not for applause but for action. By this measure — impact, authenticity and social resonance — Globacom does more than give back; it gives forward.

In a country where trust is the rarest signal, Glo’s signal is the loudest: a signal of conscience, a signal of belonging, and a signal of Nigeria itself.I understand Glo is doing much more, it is revealed.

Rev’d (Mrs) Faith Ubajuruonu, is a Childcare Expert and Environmental Sustainability Activist, in Abuja FCT