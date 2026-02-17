Rowdy session in House of Reps as members disagree over Electoral Act amendment Bill

Some members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday flared up at the emergency plenary after the Speaker Abbas Tajudeen ruled on a motion to rescind the decision on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025 for further reconsideration.

The motion which was moved by the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Rep. Francis Waive (APC-Delta) was pursuant to Order 9, Rule 1 (6) of the Standing Orders of the House.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the problem started when the speaker put the motion to a voice vote and ruled in favour of the ayes.

Some members who were dissatisfied, revolted in loud voices, and to prevent the rowdy session from further degenerating, Tajudeen directed that the Majority Leader, Rep. Julius Ihonvbere (APC-Edo) moved a motion for the house to proceed into a closed-door session.

Earlier before the rowdy session, Rep. Francis Waive (APC-Delta) recalled that on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed by the house.

Waive said that the house recognises the need to ensure electoral timelines and statutory provisions to promote maximum participation, fairness, inclusivity, administrative efficiency, and public confidence in the electoral system.

He said that the House is desirous of correcting identified inconsistencies and unintended consequences through appropriate legislative action in order to safeguard the integrity of the electoral framework.

The lawmaker said that the assembly did set up a Technical Committee to harmonise the positions of the House and the Senate as well as address the identified anomalies in the bill.

He said that the committee consisted of the leadership of both Chambers of the National Assembly, members of the Conference Committee, the Clerks of both chambers and legal drafting experts from the Directorate of Legal Services of the National Assembly.

As at the time of filing this report at about 12:47 pm, the house was still behind closed doors.

