Ramadan: Akpabio urges Muslims to pray for peace, practice compassion

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

As the holy fast of Ramadan begins, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has enjoined the Muslim faithful to use the period to pray for peace in the country and the world.

He also advised them to use the exercise to practice compassion and engender understanding among people.

Akpabio gave the counsel in a goodwill message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh.

“As the Muslim community prepares to observe the holy month of Ramadan, I extend my warmest greetings and felicitations to all Muslims in Nigeria and around the world.

“I wish to urge the Muslim ummah to use this sacred period as a time for spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and renewal.

“I encourage you to also utilise this occasion as an opportunity to strengthen your faith, practice compassion, and promote peace and understanding.

“May this Ramadan bring peace, prosperity, and blessings to your families and Nigeria at large.

“I wish you a peaceful and spirit-filled exercise, and may your fasting, prayers, and good deeds be accepted by Allah.”

“Happy Ramadan to all Muslims, and may Allah bless us all.”

 

