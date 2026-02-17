26.1 C
Energy

NUPRC: Beware of fraudsters offering contracts

by Peter Anayo03

 

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) warns the public about dishonest individuals falsely claiming to offer contracts on its behalf.

These scammers use tactics like name-dropping and spreading false information on social media to trick people into paying money.

NUPRC, in a press release issued by Eniola Akinkuotu Head, Corporate Communication and Media, states that all contracts are awarded transparently, following the Public Procurement Act, 2007, and other relevant rules.

Anyone dealing with such individuals risks losing money. Check the NUPRC website ((link unavailable)) or local newspapers for genuine procurement opportunities.

 

