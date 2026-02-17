NDDC flags off CNG conversion training programme for 400 youths

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has flagged off a six-week training programme for 400 Niger Delta youths on the Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, Autogas Conversion.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony at the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, described the programme as a strategic investment in human capital development and a deliberate effort to position Niger Delta youths at the forefront of Nigeria’s energy transition.

Ogbuku, who was represented by the Executive Director, Projects, Dr Victor Antai, noted that the training, which would run in two batches of three weeks each, was designed to equip participants with practical skills in CNG vehicle conversion, system maintenance, and safety standards, in line with global best practices.

He stated: “The CNG is a cleaner, safer, and more cost-effective alternative to conventional fuels and the growing adoption of CNG-powered vehicles across Nigeria has created a strong demand for skilled technicians.”

According to the NDDC boss, the training programme would reduce youth unemployment, promote entrepreneurship, support environmental sustainability, and create new economic opportunities in the Niger Delta region.

He urged beneficiaries to approach the training with discipline and dedication, cautioning them against selling their starter packs after graduation.

The Director of Commercial and Industrial Development, Mrs Lyna Okara, affirmed that 400 participants were selected for the programme and would be trained in two batches over six weeks. She encouraged the trainees to pay close attention and make the utmost use of the opportunity provided by the NDDC.

In his remarks, a representative of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PI-CNG), Mr Olayinka Rufai, commended the NDDC for its forward-looking approach and alignment with the Federal Government’s vision for clean energy. He described the initiative as futuristic and praised the Commission for advancing the CNG agenda in the Niger Delta region.

Also speaking, the Akwa Ibom State representative on the NDDC Board, Apostle Abasiandikan Nkono, urged youths to fully utilise the skills acquired from NDDC-sponsored programmes rather than continually seeking new training opportunities. He noted that the CNG conversion training would expose participants to endless economic possibilities.

The Head Trainer from Viedenburg Energy Resources, Mr Saidu Hamdullahi, encouraged participants to maximise the opportunity to improve themselves and prepare for emerging opportunities in the energy sector.