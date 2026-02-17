Love that protects: AIICO takes insurance, Valentine’s message to the streets

In a vibrant twist to this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration, AIICO Insurance Plc stepped beyond the traditional flowers-and-chocolates narrative to meet young Nigerians where they are—on the streets and on campus.

Partnering with popular street influencer Kabiyesi, AIICO Insurance brought energy, laughter, and meaningful conversations to undergraduates through engaging street interviews focused on one powerful question: How far would you go to protect the ones you love?

The answers were heartfelt, surprising, and deeply moving.

From spontaneous shout-outs to emotional tributes, many students spoke passionately about their parents, especially their mothers. One undergraduate declared, “My mum has sacrificed everything for me. If there’s anything I can do to secure her future, I will do it.” Another said, “If I start making money today, the first thing I’ll do is make sure my family is protected.”

While the atmosphere was fun and lively – complete with playful banter and Valentine-themed giveaways, the message was clear: love is not just about grand gestures; it is also about responsibility.

“For us at AIICO Insurance, Valentine’s Day is about more than romance,” the company’s brand manager, Oluremi John, shared. “It’s about showing love in practical ways – by protecting the people and things that matter most. Insurance is one of the most powerful ways to do that.”

Through Kabiyesi’s signature high-energy style, students were asked what they would insure if money were no object. The responses ranged from “my mum, without thinking twice” to “my entire family” and even “my small business hustle.” Many expressed willingness to “pay any price” to shield their loved ones from life’s uncertainties – demonstrating that, even at a young age, they understand the true cost of care and commitment.

Beyond the excitement, the campaign seamlessly blended entertainment with education. Between laughter and candid moments, AIICO representatives simplified what insurance means, how it works, and why it matters—breaking down common misconceptions and showing that insurance is not distant or complicated, but accessible and relevant to young adults beginning their financial journeys.

As one student put it, “We always think insurance is for older people, but honestly, it makes sense. If you love someone, you should plan for them.”

With over six decades of standing by Nigerians through life’s highs and lows, AIICO Insurance continues to innovate in how it connects with emerging generations. By taking the conversation to the streets, the company reinforced its commitment to deepening insurance awareness and building a culture of protection among young Nigerians. This momentum is further reflected in AIICO’s recently refreshed brand identity, reimagined to resonate with younger demographics, their energy, bold aspirations, and evolving lifestyles. It signals a company that is not only modern in outlook but intentional about journeying with them through every stage of life – supporting their dreams, protecting their milestones, and growing alongside their ambitions.

Valentine’s Day may be known as the season of love, but for AIICO Insurance, it also became a season of purpose—reminding youths that true love plans ahead, prepares for tomorrow, and safeguards the future.

AIICO Insurance is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria, with a 60-year record of accomplishment in delivering quality service to its clients. Founded in 1963, AIICO provides life and general insurance, health insurance, and investment management services to create and protect wealth for individuals, families, and corporate customers.