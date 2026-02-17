Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 17, 2026

Alleged tapping of NSA’s phone: DSS slams three-count charge on El-Rufai as EFCC commences investigation of his 8-yrs tenure as Kaduna Gov
.Releases him after interrogation
https://championnews.com.ng/2026/02/16/alleged-tapping-of-nsas-phone-dss-slams-three-count-charge-on-el-rufai-as-efcc-commences-investigation-of-his-8-yrs-tenure-as-kaduna-gov/
2027 polls: ActionAid, CSOs insist on real-time electronic transmission of election results as NASS joint harmonization C’ttee meets today
https://championnews.com.ng/2026/02/17/2027-polls-actionaid-csos-insist-on-real-time-electronic-transmission-of-election-results-as-nass-joint-harmonization-cttee-meets-today/
100 American soldiers land in Nigeria, says Defence HQ
.As US freezes assets of 8 Nigerians over Boko Haram, ISIL ties
https://championnews.com.ng/2026/02/17/100-american-soldiers-land-in-nigeria-says-defence-hq/
NCDC raises alarm as Lassa Fever kills health workers, 16 infected as Benue confirms 11 cases, 4 deaths
https://championnews.com.ng/2026/02/17/ncdc-raises-alarm-as-lassa-fever-kills-health-workers-16-infected-as-benue-confirms-11-cases-4-deaths/
2026 budget: NASS approves N1.504trn for. Army, assures on oversight on release of funds for MDAs
…Women Affairs Ministry seeks upward review of N134.2bn budget allocation, pledges support for Special Seats for Women Bill
https://championnews.com.ng/2026/02/17/2026-budget-nass-approves-n1-504trn-for-army-assures-on-oversight-on-release-of-funds-for-mdas/
Osun would be gone if Adeleke is allowed to rule for 8-yrs —Senator Fadahunsi
https://championnews.com.ng/2026/02/17/osun-would-be-gone-if-adeleke-is-allowed-to-rule-for-8-yrs-senator-fadahunsi/
Health experts say 70% of Nigerians living with epilepsy untreated
https://championnews.com.ng/2026/02/16/health-experts-say-70-of-nigerians-living-with-epilepsy-untreated/
Tinubu hails Nigeria- UAE industrial breakthrough as BUA seals strategic MoU with Abu Dhabi Ports, MAIR Group
https://championnews.com.ng/2026/02/17/tinubu-hails-nigeria-uae-industrial-breakthrough-as-bua-seals-strategic-mou-with-abu-dhabi-ports-mair-group/
Gov Okpebholo to unveil 54 construction equipment for LGAs in Edo
https://championnews.com.ng/2026/02/17/gov-okpebholo-to-unveil-54-construction-equipment-for-lgas-in-edo/
Market Inferno: FG, APC Governors donate N8bn to Kano traders
https://championnews.com.ng/2026/02/17/market-inferno-fg-apc-governors-donate-n8bn-to-kano-traders/
Current tax systems are automated, digital, data driven — NRS boss
https://championnews.com.ng/2026/02/17/current-tax-systems-are-automated-digital-data-driven-nrs-boss/
Nigeria’s inflation rate drops to 15.1% in January -NBS
.Drop in inflation rate signals macroeconomic stabilisation – CPPE
https://championnews.com.ng/2026/02/16/nigerias-inflation-rate-drops-to-15-1-in-january-nbs/
Enugu APC uncovers plot to truncate Gov. Mbah’s second term bid
https://championnews.com.ng/2026/02/17/enugu-apc-uncovers-plot-to-truncate-gov-mbahs-second-term-bid/
Dangote Signs $400 Million Equipment Deal to Fast Track Refinery Expansion
… to become number one construction company in the world
https://championnews.com.ng/2026/02/17/dangote-signs-400-million-equipment-deal-to-fast-track-refinery-expansion/
Edo govt gives 3 youth leaders 7-day ultimatum to appear before Special Security Squad
.Declares 5 cult members wanted
https://championnews.com.ng/2026/02/17/edo-govt-gives-3-youth-leaders-7-day-ultimatum-to-appear-before-special-security-squad/
36 ships laden with petroleum other commodities, to arrive Lagos ports
https://championnews.com.ng/2026/02/17/36-ships-laden-with-petroleum-other-commodities-to-arrive-lagos-ports/
