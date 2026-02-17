Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 17, 2026

Alleged tapping of NSA’s phone: DSS slams three-count charge on El-Rufai as EFCC commences investigation of his 8-yrs tenure as Kaduna Gov

.Releases him after interrogation

2027 polls: ActionAid, CSOs insist on real-time electronic transmission of election results as NASS joint harmonization C’ttee meets today

100 American soldiers land in Nigeria, says Defence HQ

.As US freezes assets of 8 Nigerians over Boko Haram, ISIL ties

NCDC raises alarm as Lassa Fever kills health workers, 16 infected as Benue confirms 11 cases, 4 deaths

2026 budget: NASS approves N1.504trn for. Army, assures on oversight on release of funds for MDAs

…Women Affairs Ministry seeks upward review of N134.2bn budget allocation, pledges support for Special Seats for Women Bill

Osun would be gone if Adeleke is allowed to rule for 8-yrs —Senator Fadahunsi

Health experts say 70% of Nigerians living with epilepsy untreated

Tinubu hails Nigeria- UAE industrial breakthrough as BUA seals strategic MoU with Abu Dhabi Ports, MAIR Group

Gov Okpebholo to unveil 54 construction equipment for LGAs in Edo

Market Inferno: FG, APC Governors donate N8bn to Kano traders

Current tax systems are automated, digital, data driven — NRS boss

Nigeria’s inflation rate drops to 15.1% in January -NBS

.Drop in inflation rate signals macroeconomic stabilisation – CPPE

Enugu APC uncovers plot to truncate Gov. Mbah’s second term bid

Dangote Signs $400 Million Equipment Deal to Fast Track Refinery Expansion

… to become number one construction company in the world

Edo govt gives 3 youth leaders 7-day ultimatum to appear before Special Security Squad

.Declares 5 cult members wanted

36 ships laden with petroleum other commodities, to arrive Lagos ports

