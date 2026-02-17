26.1 C
February 17, 2026
Joint committee House , Senate with Nigerian Army defend 2026 budget, before Joint Committee held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo06

From left… Vice Chairman Senate  Committee on Army  Senator Cyril  Fadeyi,  Chairman Senate Committee on Army Senator Abdulazeez   Yar, Adua and Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Army Hon, Aminu Balele during the Joint committee House and Senate with the  Nigerian Army Defend their 2026 budget, before the Joint Committee held at the National Assembly Complex… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

