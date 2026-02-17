In Adamawa, Tinubu assures of more prosperity, commends Governor Fintiri, Nuhu Ribadu

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday in Yola, Adamawa State, said his administration will sustain the ongoing economic reforms for the benefit of Nigerians, with a greater focus on the inclusion of citizens and their empowerment to achieve more prosperity.

The President, who was on a one-day official visit to Adamawa State, expressed happiness that the reforms were steadily yielding results across the country, with major transformations in many states, particularly in education, health, and infrastructure, and praised Governor Umari Fintiri for delivering excellent service to the people.

“That is the consequence of us working together, and we will achieve more macroeconomic successes. We will achieve more for this country. We are investing heavily in agriculture and human capital development. We must be able to feed ourselves, feed the country.

“While we continue to encourage our governors, I must say, the solidarity that exists between the federal government and subnationals is extremely encouraging. Things that I don’t have to remind you, you’ll do it, you are carrying the people along. Please continue to do so.”

President Tinubu noted that the repositioning of the economy through the right policies enabled greater allocations to the states to carry out major projects that directly impacted people’s livelihoods.

The President commended Governor Umaru Fintiri for effectively utilising the allocations for the benefit of the people through the construction of roads and educational institutions.

“You’re reflecting the true commitment of a government of the people, by the people and for the people. You’re truly a reflection of who we are as a people united to achieve for our great nation.

“Umaru Fintiri, I’ve seen a tremendous amount of renewal, commitment from you in investments in the education of our children, and I commend your vision and commitment to the development of Adamawa State,” he said.

While applauding the Governor for delivering tangible and socio-economically impactful projects. President Tinubu said an eight-lane road and an underpass that will ease mobility and stimulate commerce, and the modern high court built by the government will strengthen the administration of justice.

President Tinubu urged state governments to channel more resources into the fight against poverty, particularly in improving the quality of education for children.

The President thanked the traditional rulers for keeping the people working together for harmony and peace.

“To all the title chiefs, to the traditional leaders, to religious faith leaders, thank you for keeping the peace, working together for Adamawa, working in harmony with one another, encouraging the spirit of togetherness. It is not easy to endure macroeconomic changes and the dynamics in our politics, but I thank all of you.

The President praised the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, for providing strong leadership.

“National Security Adviser, the son of the soil, Nuhudeen Ribadu. I must say it clearly here that you’re doing an excellent job, and we are seeing the result. With you, we will defeat the bandits and terrorists. You’re a good National Security Adviser; honest, bold, courageous and committed to the job,” the President added.

Governor Fintiri thanked the President for accepting the invitation to visit the state and commission projects.

“We are honoured to receive you on your first visit, and we appreciate the privilege of having you here today to commission a few of our projects, which include a model school – one of the twenty- one model schools built across 21 Local Government Areas of the state. This project cost us N24.8 billion.

The expanded Galadima Aminu with overhead bridge, underpass, and dualised Gimba road, which was already reinforced with concrete water drains on both sides, cost N15.6 billion. The expanded and remodelled state High Court Complex A and D costs N5.5 billion, and the newly constructed office complex here in the Government House costs us N6.3 billion, respectively,” he said.

The governor commended the President’s laudable reforms, assuring him of the state’s and the indigenes’ support.

Five governors attended the event: Agbu Keffas of Taraba State; Babagana Zulum of Borno State; Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State; Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State. Some ministers and other top government officials also attended the event.