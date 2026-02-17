Green Energy, Lekoil Nigeria Clarify Position on Ongoing Court, Arbitration Dispute

Green Energy International Limited and Lekoil Nigeria Limited have clarified their position regarding recent media reports on a court matter stemming from a commercial dispute with a service provider, stating that the issue is already subject to arbitration in line with contractual agreements between the parties.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, both companies said the dispute relates to a contractual claim currently undergoing resolution through arbitration, as provided for under the terms of their agreement with the service provider.

They explained that the sums referenced in certain media reports remain unliquidated and are still under review and audit pursuant to the contractual arrangements between the parties. As such, the companies noted that the amounts being reported are subject to determination by an arbitral tribunal.

According to the statement, prior to the interim court application reported in the media, both companies had already commenced proceedings before the Federal High Court in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/225/26. The filing included an application for an anti-suit injunction aimed at safeguarding the agreed arbitration process.

The companies disclosed that the processes were duly filed and served on the service provider, H-PTP, before the subsequent court proceedings referenced in media publications.

Green Energy and Lekoil Nigeria stressed that the matter is currently under active judicial and arbitral consideration, making it inappropriate to provide further comments at this stage.

Despite the ongoing dispute, the companies reassured stakeholders that their operations remain unaffected.

“Both Green Energy and Lekoil Nigeria continue to operate their assets safely and in full compliance with applicable regulatory and contractual obligations. There has been no disruption to operations,” the statement said.

They further affirmed their commitment to pursuing their rights through the appropriate legal and arbitral channels, adding that they reserve the right to take action against any inaccurate or defamatory statements published in connection with the dispute.

The development comes amid heightened scrutiny within the oil and gas sector over contractual disputes and enforcement of arbitration clauses, with industry observers closely watching how courts balance ongoing arbitration proceedings with parallel judicial applications.

However, with both judicial and arbitral processes now underway, the final resolution of the matter will depend on the outcomes of the respective legal proceedings.