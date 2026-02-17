FG taking steps to address ozone layer depletion adopting green, energy-efficient GWP

The Federal Government is actively taking steps to address ozone layer depletion by prioritising the adoption of green, energy-efficient, and low-Global Warming Potential (GWP) cooling systems.

Malam Balarabe Lawal, the Minister of Environment made this known in Abuja on Tuesday at a two-day Capacity Building Workshop on Green Procurement for Sustainable Cooling Systems in Nigeria.

Lawal, who was represented by Mr Idris Abdullahi, the Director of National Ozone Office said that green procurement is the purchase of products and services that have a reduced environmental impact throughout their life cycle compared to conventional alternatives.

“Cooling is no longer a luxury. It is a critical enabler of productivity, public health, food security, and economic growth.From hospitals and laboratories to offices, schools, and food preservation systems, cooling underpins essential services.

“Today, refrigeration and air-conditioning systems account for between 40 and 60 per cent of electricity consumption in many buildings.

“Unfortunately, much of this demand is still met with inefficient equipment that consumes excessive power and uses refrigerants that contribute to ozone depletion and climate change,.

“The Sustainable Research and Action for Environmental Development SRADev Nigeria in partnership with the National Ozone Office of the Federal Ministry of Environment is to “Promote Fast Action to Reduce Emissions of Fluorinated Greenhouse Gases (F-Gases) and Ozone depleting Substances(ODS) in Nigeria”.

The minister said that many developing countries are currently navigating a crucial transition away from ozone-depleted substances, foliates and fluorinated greenhouse gases, essential towards sustainable climate-friendly alternatives in its refrigeration and air-conditioning sector.

“The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol provides a global framework to reduce the use of hydrofluorocarbons, offering both environmental and economic benefits.

“The Montreal Protocol, ratified by Nigeria, remains the world’s most successful environmental treaty,” Lawal said.

“Implementing this commitment requires not only policy reforms but also utilisation of green procurement principles into public sector decision making,” he said.

Lawal said that green procurement refers to the process through which public authorities integrate environmental conservation into their purchasing decisions.

“So therefore, it is a very powerful tool contributing to the country’s energy conservation, environmental protection, international climate agreements like the National Energy Determined Contribution,” he said.

Mr Tom Nickson, a representative from the Environmental Investigative Agency (EIA) UK, said that the choices that governments around the world make to support the adoption of sustainable cooling technologies is going to help shape their environmental legacy for decades to come.

“Sustainable cooling is a cornerstone for climate action, and public procurement holds immense power to drive the transitions towards climate-friendly, energy-efficient cooling solutions.

“By prioritising green procurement, we can reduce energy consumption, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and set a powerful example for markets and communities around the world,” Nickson explained.

Dr Leslie Adogame Executive-Director of SRADev Nigeria said that it was pertinent to build strong national awareness and capacity for green procurement among national policy actors.

He added that it was also necessary to explore opportunities for policy reforms, and support integration of sustainable cooling systems into climate action strategies in Nigeria.

Mr Gerald Njume, the Regional Principal Climate Change and Green Growth Officer African Development Development Bank stated that it is very important that the bank is key in terms of supporting Nigeria in this drive.

Mr Yusuf Kilani, the Special Adviser to the President on Climate Matters, said that the workshop came at the right time adding that also from the Office of the President, are efforts to achieve zero environmental sustainability in all sectors.